He is coming back

Joy to the world! The Lord is come, let earth receive her King! Let every heart prepare Him room. This is the mantra of this season of the year. Jesus came to reign and rule in our hearts; but like it was at the time of His birth, there is no room for Him to reside.
God sent His Son into the world to save the world. He did it because He loved us. John 3:16 says, "For God so loved the world that He gave His only Son that whoever believes in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life." He gave Him to the cross to die for our sins. We must believe in His redemptive work on the cross to be saved. Jesus, the Incarnate God, personified the grace and mercy of God.
God is intentional in the things He does. The mind and moods of the people, and the events of the time were lined up with the will and purpose of God. Galatians 4:4 says, "But when the fullness of the time had come, God sent forth His Son…" The heart of man was deceitfully wicked in the BC Era. There is not much improvement in the heart of man today. But God does His best work when man's endeavors arrogantly deny Him.
Jesus was born in the final years of the BC Era. Biblical scholars and historians estimate that the time of His birth was between 6 BC and 4 BC. It was a time of the ruling rich who lacked compassion and of the oppressed poor, of lawlessness and the murder of the innocent. When the Magi came from the East to worship the One born King of the Jews, they checked in with Herod. Jesus was nearly two years old at the time of their visit. It was revealed that the Christ child was born in Bethlehem. Herod ordered all Jewish males from two years old and under slain with the sword and the point of the spear of his soldiers.
God works His will in impossible circumstances to fulfill His purpose and show His power. He sent Joseph, Mary and Jesus into Egypt before the carnage. They were to remain there until those who sought to kill the Christ Child were dead. History records that Herod died in AD 1. It is estimated, based on these assumptions, that Jesus and His parents stayed in Egypt three to five years.
Given the European imagery we have of Jesus, His parents, and all biblical characters for that matter, it is peculiar the God would send them to hide amid a people with melanin pigmentation.
We celebrate the birth of the Savior, the Messiah, the Prince of Peace during this time of the year. We pause in a spirit of giving and thanksgiving; He came to die for us. We expectantly look to His return.
Preachers proclaim from the pulpits that Jesus is coming! Signs on country roads and billboards on major highways proclaim, 'Jesus is Coming!' When He comes, will He be pleased with His church? He will not be surprised. He is El Roi, nothing escapes His eyes. The question is to man. We are not blind to the fact that the Biblical narrative, all the people, prophets and apostles, and Christ, Himself, have been airbrushed with European imagery.
The Bible has a mixture of Jews, and Africans and Greeks that carried the gospel of Christ throughout the then known world. John Mark, an African Jew from Alexandria, Egypt, wrote the first gospel account. Luke, the Greek physician,
wrote the gospel of Luke and the Book of Acts. John Mark planted the gospel in Africa during the First century. Alexandria is in Egypt. Egypt is in Africa. We who live in Somerset are at once, Pulaski Countians, Kentuckians and Americans. John Mark was an African, and Christianity spread from Africa to Europe.
Jesus is coming back. We must ask ourselves, as we eagerly anticipate His return, are we pleased with how we have corrupted biblical narrative. Are we pleased with the fellowship of the church, with the lack of interconnectivity of the believing community? Do we love one another as Jesus has commanded?
The mind and mood of the people today, even with grace, is like that when Christ our King appeared. Our conduct denies the mercy and grace given to us in Christ at Calvary. How do we, with mercy and grace, malign, denigrate, lie, falsely accuse and oppress one another and consider ourselves right and justified and ready for His return.
Religious patriotism is now the standard of conservative Christian ideology. Vitriolic discourse and holy imagery now present the character of Christ. The institutional church is silent. The last decade has been particularly poignant. One Louisville pastor, reflecting on the rise of Christian Nationalism in recent years, and what it should have taught us about true faith, posits, "I hope you've learned or been reminded of two things in the last five years: Hugging an American flag doesn't make one a true patriot, and holding up banners with Christian iconography doesn't make one a faithful follower of Jesus Christ"
Are we pleased with the way Christianity was used to divide the nation along racial and ideological lines? Are we pleased that Scripture was manipulated to affirm the rightness of enslaving a people of African descent? It is a stain that still holds sway of our true fellowship as Christ followers. Are we pleased with that?
We are still divided, as a nation, and in the church along racial and ethnic lines. The secular world is way ahead of the church in recognizing that we were created out of one blood. It is not uncommon to see mixed race couples marketing products in print ads and on the small screen. The media is having a greater influence on the hearts and minds of the people than the church. We should set the standard. That is what Jesus will be looking for when He returns; the church's imprint on the ways of the world.
He who testifies of these things says, "Surely I am coming quickly." Amen, even so, come Lord Jesus! (Rev. 22:20)
Preachers are proclaiming Jesus is returning. Believers in Christ are anticipating His return. Are any admonishing the people to examine their hearts, to consider their ways, to hold up their habits and practices in the mirror of the Word of God? He is coming back but we ain't ready.
Our hearts are filled with world views: politics, religions, self-love, self-hate, dislike for that which is unlike ourselves, ideologies that divide us rather than unite us in Christ. There is no room for Jesus in our hearts. We will pause to acknowledge that the Christ Child has come, and then we will resume with things as they are.
