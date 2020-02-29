Hey, Sen. Girdler? Voting for medicinal marijuana is the right choice

My favorite interaction with our own Congressman Harold "Hal" Rogers came in 2008, when I was at Blue Grass Airport in Lexington, getting ready to board a flight to Las Vegas for vacation. I ran into Rogers there in the lobby, just outside the security checkpoint. We chatted a bit, and he asked where I was going; I told him -- Vegas. He just shook his head disapprovingly.
In hindsight, I wish I'd asked if he was headed to Washington D.C., and if so, noted that it's a bigger hive of sin and iniquity than Vegas could ever hope to be.
It's just a humorous anecdote, of course, but it points to a confusing reality: Republicans don't like vice.
That's not the confusing part. They tend to be socially conservative, after all. What's confusing is that Republicans typically say they value small government, and yet they're willing to use the power of government to prevent people from freely and voluntarily indulging in vice.
Because Republicans talk a really good game when it comes to supporting "limited government" -- that is, not letting the state get in the way of choices an individual makes for himself or herself, choices which do not directly affect any other person. And yet, they're often very bad at actually limiting it. Specifically when it comes to vice. We've got to protect people from themselves -- god forbid anyone should have a bit of fun we don't approve of.
(No, I'm not saying Democrats are any better about this. They aren't. They just don't usually go through the pretense of being against big government in the first place.)
We've seen this play out in the GOP-dominated state government here in Kentucky over the last few years. Every year it seems, there's the question of whether to approve expanded gaming. We've also seen the marijuana debate pop up -- and even though states like Colorado, California, Washington and Nevada have had the good sense to go all the way and approve it for recreational use, we here in Kentucky are too timid to go that far yet. We're still trying to take the baby step of approving medicinal cannabis use. And baby steps are frustrating for those of us who want to go faster, but at least they're moving in the right direction.
There are various reasons to approve these things, but for a philosophical purist such as myself, only one is needed. Many people like the idea that casino gambling or marijuana could mean more revenue for state coffers. That's not what I'm interested in. I just want consenting adults to be treated like, well, adults. As sovereign beings capable of making their own decisions and not pawns of a legislature made up of fellow human beings who think they somehow have the moral right to dictate the choices another human being can make because they have a fancy-schmancy title next to their name, like "Senator" or "Representative."
Return to the idea of gambling: I went to Vegas and had a good time. I had a set amount of money I was going to spend, and by the end of my visit, the MGM Grand had pretty much all of it. But I didn't care. It was a mutually beneficial exchange: I paid to have fun and play games and eat good food, and they got my money. Everybody wins. It's essentially just a flashier version of a trip to Mr. Gatti's, and no one ever complains about that.
Now, the Nanny State -- ahem, legislators with good intentions -- might say there are others who couldn't handle gambling as responsibly as I did, who wouldn't know when to stop and might ruin themselves. This is true. But these people are adults. It's their choice to make, not Frankfort's. Frankfort's job is to get out of the way and allow opportunities for free and voluntary exchanges to take place. This is the reason we have representatives -- to protect our right to act on our own behalf, not to restrict it, and not to protect us from ourselves.
The issue of the moment, however, focuses on cannabis. While I personally think that the entire state legislature could benefit from loosening up and sharing a blunt together, passing it around the legislative chambers and putting a Pink Floyd record on the hi-fi so as to more effectively mellow out, the bill passed by the House last week would restrict cannabis use to pills and oils. Woo hoo. Sexy.
One would think pharmacists would like this, as they'd seem to be the ones to make money off of this arrangement rather than the boutique-like marijuana dispensaries we see in states with freer, more rational marijuana laws, but I guess they're not standing to make enough money, because they and doctors have apparently been telling our legislators there isn't enough data to make a decision on this. (In reality, there's plenty of quality information out there on the benefits of medicinal marijuana. Google is your friend, legislators; look it up.) Once Big Pharma figures out a way to make maximum dough on this, you better believe we'll have sufficient "data" in a hurry. But that's not what we're hearing right now, apparently.
Somerset's own Senator Rick Girdler, a Republican, will be tasked with voting on the bill when it comes time for the full Senate to do so (and hopefully they get that opportunity and the bill doesn't stall). He told the Commonwealth Journal this week that he was unsure how he'd vote; some days he thinks he agrees with it, but then he has a conversation with a medical professional who says there hasn't been enough research, so he might vote against it.
"If you listen to the medical professionals, they are not sold on it. They want more studies," he said.
Look, people are hurting. Our veterans are hurting. Chronic pain. PTSD. The pills they're getting aren't working; they're more addictive, and are just making things worse. People have epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's Disease, eating disorders -- all things that medicinal marijuana has been used to help treat.
Is the data 100 percent conclusive? No, but who cares? Seriously. If someone is drowning in a river, do you take the time to measure the width and depth of the body of water, do the math to see how long they can breath underwater before losing consciousness, figure out the vertex of the angle of the tree nearest the drowning person and divide by X ...? No. Of course not. You gut-check yourself and do whatever you can to help the drowning person as immediately as you can. Jump in the water. Extend your hand. Throw them a rope. Whatever. There is no time for "studies." If you can help, as long as you don't harm or take from anyone else in the process, you do it. Period.
It shouldn't even need to be about whether or not people are suffering. If a grown adult wants to smoke weed, it is not the place of his neighbor -- a human being of no greater moral authority than any other -- to go get a seat in the legislature and then tell said grown adult, "No, you can't do what you want with your own property, your own body. I should get to tell you what you can and can't ingest." That's ludicrous.
But in a state where we still can't seem to reconcile that "small government" means "yes, even when it comes to vices," we're at a place right now where we have to justify moving into the 21st century in regard to marijuana by making the issue about health. And that's certainly a good enough reason to say "yes" to it.
Sen. Girdler, if you're having a hard time making up your mind, I should be able to make this really easy for you. Just ask yourself this: Can you sleep at night knowing you've been the epitome of "big, overreaching government"? Can you sleep at night knowing you told another human being, your neighbors here in Pulaski, that you deserve to have more say over the choices they make for their own body and health than they do? Can you sleep at night knowing you could have allowed people to get help for themselves, but didn't?
If you don't feel comfortable with any of that -- and you shouldn't -- then there is only one answer: Vote "yes" on medicinal marijuana in Kentucky.
It's the only choice that makes sense. It's the only choice that's morally sound. It's the only choice that puts bravery above timidity, principle above convenient inconsistency of thought.
You're a good man; I trust you'll make the right decision.
Now, while I've got your ear, about expanded gaming ...
CHRISTOPHER HARRIS is a staff writer. Contact him at charris@somerset-kentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.