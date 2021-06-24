How would you feel?

Imagine you're an Eastern Box turtle grazing along on a beautiful sunny day when suddenly you're snatched up and carried away. Sadly, this happens all too often in the areas where we live.
Did you know that box turtles (genus Terrapene) have a profoundly, strong connection to the location they are born? Once they form a connection to these surroundings, they stay there for the duration of their life (of allowed).
When a box turtle is removed from the wild, it causes it stress. When they are put in captivity, their life spans are shortened. Some people will take box turtles, hold onto them a few weeks and then end up releasing them somewhere else not anywhere close to the area they were found. When this happens, the turtle will wonder aimlessly, searching for their old home until they die.
That being said, there are things we can do to help save the box turtles.
If you see a box turtle crossing the road, you can help save them from the threat of being hit by a car by SAFELY moving them out of the road. Always move them to the other side of the road in which they were facing.
If you find a box turtle while camping or out on a hike, let it be. People need to know that they can accidentally kill a box turtle as easily as picking it up, showing it off to their friends and then setting it down in a different place than they found it.
Lastly, Box turtles thrive best when they are simply left alone. We can all help by spreading information about them. If you want a box turtle as a pet, please consider purchasing one that was bred in captivity to begin with. Giving money to people who capture them from the wild only encourages them to keep doing it. Not to mention that selling and trading of these turtles is illegal in many states.
CAROL MOORE is the director of the Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven, Inc., Nancy, Ky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.