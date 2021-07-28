I ain't 16 anymore

I've had so many birthdays in my life that I really don't know how old I am. All I know is that I'm one year older than I was last year. I would not be able to remember when my life began if it wasn't for paperwork.
To many people, numbers are very important, but in my opinion, a number is just a number.
As I look forward to another birthday, I would like to go back to being 16 again. Those were the good old days, as they say.
When I was 16, I was rather oblivious of things that were happening in the world. We didn't have TV back then and only got a TV when President J. F. Kennedy was assassinated. Dad had to get a TV to keep up with what was going on.
I had no internet, computer, cell phone, video games or anything of the like. So in all actuality, I was on my own.
One thing that really impressed me about being 16 was that I could get a driver's license and drive a car. The disappointing aspect about this was, I didn't have enough money to buy a car and so had to borrow my father's car when it was convenient for him. Oh boy, those were the days.
At 16, I believed I had become a certified adult. I was at the stage now where nobody could tell me what to do. I was my own boss.
At least I thought I was my own boss. However, I still was in high school, and for some reason, my teachers thought they were in charge of the class. How little did they know?
Turning 16 turned my life completely around.
Another thing I experienced when I turned 16 is that I did not know all that I thought I knew. When a person thinks they know everything, they don't know exactly what they don't know.
One of the most important lessons I have learned since I turned 16 was that it is essential to know what you don't know. If you think you know everything, you're missing out on a lot of life.
Right after turning 16, I ran across what has become my life verse from the Bible. "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths." (Proverbs 3:5-6).
Looking back, I can see that it serves no purpose not to trust in the Lord. However, I experience things that are beyond my experience and understanding, and that's when God steps in.
Dr. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-216-3025 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.
