I don't worry about no stinking county badges

Badges? We don't need no stinking badges!!!
There it is. It had to be done. I couldn't resist.
That's the phrase (made famous by films like "The Treasure of the Sierra Madre" and "Blazing Saddles") I thought of as a headline -- so said the 2019 Kentucky Press Association "Best Headline Writer" award winner for Daily Class 2, cough cough -- when I read Janie Slaven's story in Wednesday's edition about the latest Pulaski County Fiscal Court meeting. Fortunately, Janie had greater restraint when picking out a headline. Checks and balances.
However, the story did spark the crazy libertarian in me a little bit. Specifically, my aversion to taxes.
Here's the deal -- we have a county police force now. Like most police, they have badges. You flash a badge, you tell someone you're with law enforcement. Every detective from Joe Friday to Ice-T has done it on TV. We all know how it works.
Because 911 Director Aaron Ross had completed law enforcement training in Ohio, he was approved and sworn in to serve as county police chief. He gets a badge, natch.
However, Pulaski County Government ordered more than one badge. Apparently, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley wants to put it on display in a shadowbox. To me, a badge does not make the most attractive piece of decor in the world. Perhaps Kelley could have commissioned one of the county's many talented artists to paint a rendering of a badge instead. Or get some kids at the elementary school to make a craft project badge out of macaroni noodles. I don't know.
If that sounds silly, it's only fitting. The whole issue at hand is silly.
Fourth District Magistrate Mark Ranshaw seemed concerned that Kelley and Deputy Judge Dan Price would actually be wearing the badges, even though they are not trained and certified first responders. It does amuse to think of Kelley and Price running around town like Starsky and Hutch, flashing chest hair through open shirts, sliding over the hood of the car as funk music plays, and tackling bad guys. But I don't think that's the intention.
It seems Ranshaw and Kelley have gotten in a bit of a public spat about this. Kelley told Ranshaw at the last meeting, held a couple of weeks ago, that he was being "petty." Ranshaw might have offered a rebuttal at this week's meeting, but the court sealed up the agenda so that there would be no deviations from it ("deviation" being, in this case, anything Ranshaw might say about badges).
You remember that scene in "Beetlejuice," when Geena Davis is about to stop the ghoul's marriage to Winona Ryder by saying his name three times, and Betelgeuse responds by magically throwing a big piece of metal over her mouth, bolted to her face? It was kind of like that.
Here's what Ranshaw said after the meeting, when there was not a big piece of metal over his mouth, metaphorically speaking:
"I still hold firm that (Steve Kelley and Dan Price) shouldn't be carrying county police badges around when there are first responders -- police and fire department -- that work hard to get certified to be able to carry their badges. …My job is not to make the people in that front office happy. My job is to stand up for the taxpayers of this county, to take care of what I believe they would want to see out of our county government."
Well, I'm a taxpayer. I'll tell you what I believe. And whether or not Kelley and Price have badges is 100 percent inconsequential to my life. I honestly could not care less. There are a certain number of things I care about life -- having food and shelter and good health; my romantic prospects; what's on TV; grocery stores still having an adequate number of lanes open after 10 p.m. that actually have cashiers instead of self-check out machines; when McDonalds is bringing the McRib back -- and this issue affects none of those things.
In fact, as a taxpayer, here's what I really want: Just give me my money back.
I don't actually want you to spend my tax money on anything. I just want to keep it and spend it myself, however I please. (I probably won't buy any badges though. Sorry, badgemakers.)
Like I said, crazy libertarian, right? I know, I know.
Yes, I realize, my views are pretty radical compared to most people. I'm okay with that. Talk about taxes with most people, and they don't necessarily like them, but the average person will say that we need them, that there's no other feasible way to pay for most of the things government does, etc., etc.
I'm not of the same mind. But in particular, I simply can't get over how taxes are collected. If you don't pay them, you'll be arrested. If you resist arrest, you can be shot and killed. When you're a criminal who has violated someone else's rights, that sounds like a fairer outcome. When it's someone telling you to give them your money ... well, it starts to feel a bit like armed robbery.
So one could understand, perhaps, why I might feel a bit resentful about taxes. I'm a pretty generous person. I don't mind giving to good causes when I'm asked, or when it seems appropriate. I just don't like being made to fork over my hard-earned money. If we could figure out a way to get money to our government entities that is voluntary and requires no coercion, and one that allows the individual providing the money to direct where they want to go, I'm down with that. Consent, consent, consent. That's all I ask for. But that's not how it works with the system we currently have.
As such, here's my take: If you've already taken my money ... do I really care what you spend it on?
The idea here is that it's taken with the promise that the people who now have my money will do good things for me in return. I'm not sure why that makes more sense than me using it to do good things for myself -- cut out the middleman -- and I might well prefer the things I'd choose to spend my money on to the things someone else would choose.
So I'm not all that warm and friendly toward the idea that you'll spend the money for my benefit. The way I see it, you just have my money now and you're going to do what you want with it, regardless of whether I approve or not. (One could argue, "Yes, but you can vote out people who spend your money foolishly," but ... yeah. It rarely works that way, and when it does, that politician usually gets replaced by someone else who does the same thing. So that's not a real-world solution. Politicians gonna politic.)
Since I paid my taxes, Steve Kelley now has the money that the good people at CNHI gave me in return for me writing snarky pieces like this one. If Steve Kelley wants to spend some of my dollars on a badge and put it in a box ... I say, go with God. I am not offended.
If you really want to do right by me, reimburse me for the cost of the badge. I can go spend it on dinner or something. Otherwise, I don't care.
Now, if you were using my money to kill puppies, or drone bomb towns full of children, or stage a Nickelback concert -- something really horrible -- I can see being upset about that. I don't want any of my money paying for that junk.
But a badge? Let's spend our time in fiscal court discussing more productive things -- ways to benefit our county, attract new businesses, allow for more personal freedom, and improve quality of life for individuals.
We don't need to worry about no stinking badges.
CHRISTOPHER HARRIS is a CJ Staff Writer. Reach him at charris@somerset-kentucky.com.
