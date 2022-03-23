<i>Seek for a greater understanding</i>

I read a lot. Most writers do. I read for research, I read to increase knowledge and broaden my perspective. Sometimes I read for entertainment and other times to hone my writing skills and to increase my vocabulary.
I am selective about what books, periodicals or blogs I might read. You must be careful about what information you allow into your processing center. If you input corrupt data, well we can see the results of that in the conditions of our society, culture and the ideologies that prevail.
The Holy Bible is my main source for reading to broaden my perspective on life. It should be required reading for ministers, and of certain, for all who say they are Christians. I have various translations, study Bibles and commentaries by renown theologians and biblical scholars. Whenever I get a new translation of the Bible, I usually write on the inside page the purpose of my buying it: "that I might gain a greater understanding."
Understanding and application of what God has said - and we believe that the Bible is the God breathed, inerrant word, would solve the problems and division in our communities and in our country. The problem is that our interpretation of Scripture is filtered through the lens of our culture and by how we choose to live our lives. That corrupts it and colors the true word to accommodate our habits, and practices, and brand of truth. We need to interpret our lives through the lens of Scripture.
That's the message I get from Dr. Tony Evans' book, "Oneness Embraced, A Kingdom Race Theology for Reconciliation Unity and Justice." I'm about halfway through it, but I must agree with the conclusions he presents.
He does not evade the raw reality that there is systemic injustice in America, nor does he finesse the issues of race with the color-blind society fix. Dr. Evans asserts that we are to embrace God's creative diversity, "appreciate, celebrate, and benefits from the divinely created ethnic differences God embedded in His multi-color creation."
It is a good read; I'm digesting it. It is recommended reading for any of the Body of Christ who lament the disjointedness of Christianity in America.
We are all created in the image of God. "So God created man in His own image, He created him in the image of God; He created them male and female." (Genesis 1:27) To dislike, hate or oppress someone based on their ethnicity or color of their skin dishonors God, the Creator, the Artist who sculptured these valuable pieces of art that make up our world. It is a sin and makes you a liar.
1 John 4:20-21 says, "If anyone says, "I love God," and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen, how can he love God whom he has not seen." And this commandment we have from Him: that he who loves God must love his brother."
Furthermore, far too much has happened to Americans of African descent, because of their ethnicity and skin color, that has shaped and molded us and encumbered our journey. Color-blind ideology denies the wisdom, the character and the culture wrought in the stony roads we were forced to travel. Honor God's creativeness, embrace the diversity.
Dr. Evans contends, sighting Psalms 89:14, that righteousness and justice originate from God's throne. "It is my contention that at the core of the problem of racial disunity in America is the failure to understand and execute a kingdom-based theology on both righteousness and justice. A balance between the two is absolutely critical since it is from God's kingdom throne that both righteousness and justice originate" (Introduction, page 17)
"Righteousness and justice are the foundation of Your throne; mercy and truth go before Your face." (Psalm 89:14, NJKV)
Authority of Scripture, he says, is his final authority. He labels himself as a biblical kingdomologist and processes problems and solutions through the lens of Scripture. "As a black man, I am proud of the unique history and culture God has allowed me to partake of, as well as the unique perspective they give me. As an American, I am committed to this nation of my birth, along with the freedom and opportunities it offers and the oneness it seeks to achieve," he says.
That is sound advice. What does God say about the unity and fellowship of humanity? Let His word, which has wisdom for all the endeavors of life, be the final authority. Let us search the Scriptures for a greater understanding, meditate on instructions given and apply the principles to our lives. It will make for a better world.
