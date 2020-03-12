If we're renaming the Energy Center ... I have some ideas

What's in a name?
Fair Juliet of Verona asked that question in the pages of Shakespeare. It's become one of western culture's great philosophical queries.
And it's a question that faces one of this community's most problematic edifices: The Energy Center.
I agree with Mayor Alan Keck that the big building at the intersection of East Mt. Vernon and College Streets needs a new name.
I'm not sure the name that's been suggested is my favorite.
Hear me out.
City Hall Plus.
(Or, in a form that lends itself to an eye-catching logo/signage, City Hall+)
Whatever the case, I applaud Keck on moving forward with at least one much-needed change to what is perhaps downtown Somerset's oddest building.
Part of the reason it's odd is that it doesn't really fit. That's the curse of trying to create an ultra-modern look in the middle of a quaint little town. The judicial center in nearby Lancaster, Ky., is much the same way. There's the perfect little Small Town USA square that you drive through and right next to it, this sleek glass monstrosity that's just totally out of place.
The Energy Center -- that's the current name that needs to change, and we'll get to that in a moment -- is this glorious shiny creature bursting forth from the earthen floor and growing toward the sky like Jack's beanstalk. The only reason it's that conspicuous is because of what's around it -- a short, flat former Food Fair store; a short, flat former City Hall/current Flashback Theater Co. & McNeil Music Center. The Energy Center towers above everything around it, like that gawky kid in school who had an early growth spurt. It stands out, in a bad way. The only buildings similar to it are the Judicial Center (which has a totally different look, more a modern take on a classic courthouse aesthetic) and Citizens National Bank (which was probably the hyper-modern odd fit of its day). Those two buildings, however are a) more on-scale with the structures around them, and b) a good couple of blocks away from the Energy Center, which stands alone in its dimensions like a solitary sentinel.
Then there's the whole "front door" issue -- the longstanding joke being that the Energy Center doesn't have one. In reality, the concave side facing the parking lot is the real "front," apparently, but it certainly doesn't look that way from the well-traveled intersection where the building is most visible. The convex end with all the windows looks a lot more like a natural "front," and so there were probably more than a few people who marched up the stairs from the East Mt. Vernon Street sidewalk, ready to go inside -- and found themselves scratching their head, looking for an entrance that wasn't there.
The most confusing aspect of this misfit monolith, however, is the name: The Energy Center.
What is the function of this building? It houses city services. The mayor's office is here. Utilities are paid here. The police are here. City council meetings are here. The city clerk, along all the important information about our fair City of Somerset, is here.
That's ... that's a city hall, right? It is a thing, a type of thing, that we all recognize. Every town has one.
An "Energy Center" sounds like a 24-hour gym with a good juice bar, or maybe a large playset to go with your line of "G.I. Joe" action figures. ("New from Hasbro! You control the action, as Cobra Commander stands at the top of the fearsome Cobra Energy Center, ready to launch a missile at our heroes. 'Bwahahaha, I've got you now, Joes! Fire away, Dr. Mindbender!'")
Former Mayor Eddie Girdler's vision for the building dealt with what he was clearly envisioning as a natural gas empire for the City of Somerset. Listen to him describe the grand plan from a Commonwealth Journal story in 2015: "(W)e can acquire properties on North Central Avenue where a causeway would terminate into a type of building that would encourage private, energy-related investments."
Meanwhile, the center itself was seen as a technological marvel as a hub for monitoring a vast natural gas pipeline network. Except ... it really hasn't been. That potential has gone largely unfulfilled. As far as gas goes, we're looking forward to the Extiel plant that's been looking to locate here for some time, but nobody looks at the big building downtown and thinks about "energy-related investments" or byzantine pipeline surveillance. They think, "Oh, that's where the mayor is," or, "I need to pay my bill there."
You know. City Hall stuff.
(Actually, if we were so insistent on the "energy" theme, there was a real missed opportunity there to call it the "Tower of Power" in the first place. But I digress.)
Anyone who didn't know exactly what the "Energy Center" was found themselves at a bit of a loss when looking for City Hall -- and as such, many would go to the City Hall they did know, across the street. Problem is, that's a theatre group now. Flashback Theatre Co. founder Sommer Schoch has told of numerous instances where someone came in off the street seeking to pay their utility bill. The non-profit Flashback does happily take donations, but only if you're genuinely interested in contributing to the arts; they won't keep your house warm in return.
The lack of a clear sign out front explaining what the Energy Center contains combined with the frankly ridiculous name to baffle enough people that something needed to be done. So Keck has got the right idea as far as renaming the building. It's a long overdue change.
But ...
Somerset City Center.
SCC for short.
We already have an "SCC." Somerset Community College. That might get confusing.
And use of the word "Center" ... around here, that's verbal shorthand for The Center for Rural Development.
So if we want to avoid confusing the erstwhile Energy Center with another major facility in town, we'll have to say the whole mouthful of a name: "Somerset City Center." That seems impractical. Even just "City Center" is four syllables, and in today's fast-paced world, who has time for that?
I mean ... what's wrong with just good, old-fashioned "City Hall"?
As my co-worker Carla Slavey points out to me, that's not trendy enough. If you're going to re-brand something this high profile, you want to make an impact. You want a unique identity. Plus, it serves as the home of economic development agency SPEDA, as well as the Somerset Police Department, and other functions that aren't necessarily typical City Hall residents. It's more than just a City Hall.
So why not City Hall Plus?
It's catchy. It's trendy. Marketable. You can do a little logo with the words "City Hall" next to a visually attractive plus sign. I think it's a winner.
If you aren't sold on that, I can probably come up with some others.
Since we like "Somer" as a prefix here and it's an imposing structure, we could try "SomerCitadel." Since it's on East Mt. Vernon Street, there's always "The Municipal Mount." Or we could combine the two themes -- "SomerSummit." And if Keck ever decides to run for a more "gubernatorial" type of office, we could could look at the cylindrical structural feature and call it the "Goob Tube."
Okay, those are all terrible. But whether it's City Hall, City Hall Plus, Somerset City Center, or the KeckDome, I'm glad the name "Energy Center" might finally be retired.
What's in a name? In the case of this building, it's more about what isn't in the name -- a clear description of what it is. Fortunately, that's a simple fix.
CHRISTOPHER HARRIS is a staff writer for the Commonwealth Journal. He can be reached at charris@somerset-kentucky.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.