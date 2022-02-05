Indigestion: We are all just a little overwhelmed and divided

I ate nearly everything as a kid. I have always loved garden vegetables -- collard greens, turnip greens and cabbage -- yes, please MaMa Cain! PaPa Cain's weird sardines- sure! Daddy's pickled bologna rope from the jar -- absolutely! Raw onions and yellow mustard on my pinto beans, kraut, squirrel, rabbit, venison, quail, something called a beefalo…. I ate all the things.
I want to taste it all. And I can honestly say I've liked most of what I've tasted.
But though we are eaters of all the things in my family, we are not especially good digesters of all the things. I can remember belches by members of my family both male and female that would rattle the windows. And the gas… well, it certainly would inspire you to open those rattling windows. And though we have tried to dissuade each other from continual talk of bowel movements or the lack thereof, it seems our digestive tracks are so dramatic that they simply cannot remain unmentionable.
At 44, I've already had many colonoscopies and endoscopies. My digestive system consistently warrants exploration by professionals. They find it baffling. I mostly just find it painful and annoying. I've tried a list of medications as long as your arm. I've tried avoiding all the foods and activities the doctors recommend one with my conditions avoid, and that advice boils down to "try and have the blandest experience of life possible and MAYBE you won't blow up like a balloon, get esophageal cancer, or feel like your intestines are a boa constrictor trying to eat it's way out of you."
The single digestive complaint I have NEVER had is loss of appetite. I want all the food. In fact, if I'm having trouble digesting a previous meal, I find I want to nibble on some MORE food. It sounds insane, I know, but it is true. The act of eating is soothing. The whole of my being is pacified WHILE I'm eating. But one cannot eat 24 hours a day.
Bearing all these things in mind, you will understand why the first time I encountered the third part of the third teachings of Sacred Feet Yoga "Digest the knowledge that leads unfailingly to freedom" I was taken aback. Digestion is NOT my strong suit.
Taking in the knowledge -- sure! I love to learn. But assimilating? Hmmm.
And what is meant by knowledge? I've read a LOT of books from all the world's religions. I've listened to brilliant teachers' lectures about all the things. But I suspect this is not the kind of knowledge to which the teaching refers.
In looking for a definition of this other kind of knowing, I ran across this definition by biblical scholar Carl Schultz (who I know nothing else about and am by no means endorsing) "To know is not to be intellectually informed about some abstract principle, but to apprehend and experience reality. Knowledge is not the possession of information, but rather its exercise or actualization."
So by this definition, we have experiences and then we assimilate or process those experiences. If we go back to the food metaphor, we convert the nutrients of the food into fuel for our bodies, and we release the parts of it that are not useful to us as waste.
Some of us have had beautiful experiences with the divine. We've felt the rapture and joy and bliss of it- the peace of it, but we struggle to move on and use those experiences to energize us for doing good in the world. If we aren't actively taking in the divine presence, the boa constrictor is writhing. I identify with this so much. I really just want to be doing hatha yoga or meditating or singing hymns or being brought to happy tears from the beauty of art and nature, making love or dancing, or blissfully sleeping every minute of my life. All of these forms of "knowledge" or experience are the easiest for me to digest. They're the proverbial mother's milk of spiritual food. The trouble with mother's milk, as any mother who has ever nursed will tell you, is that it doesn't have a ton of staying power. When a baby is eating only from the breast, it is the very best, most wonderfully nourishing food ever, but an exclusively breastfed baby has to eat OFTEN.
Once a toddler has a more varied diet, they can go longer between times at the breast. The mother's milk is still the most digestible thing and the closeness with momma is nourishing in a way far beyond the dietary needs.
But as long term nursing mothers know, even a child on the verge of weaning will want to come back to the breast when they are tired or frightened or overwhelmed. And aren't we? Aren't we all a little tired, a little frightened, a little overwhelmed?
And we're so divided. In first Corinthians chapter three, the author is on a rant about what babies the early church members are. He says he hasn't even fed them any meat yet, only milk, because he knows that they can't handle it. How does he know? Because they are fighting about who their human leaders are! Sound familiar?
Verses 21-23 NRSV "So let no one boast about human leaders. For all things are yours, whether Paul or Apollos or Cephas or the world or life or death or the present or the future -- all belong to you, and you belong to Christ, and Christ belongs to God."
It's a lot to digest folks. And some of us aren't handling it very well. But as the Sacred Feet Yoga teaching goes, if we can digest it, this direct knowledge of the sacred will UNFAILINGLY lead us to freedom. And for a bunch of folks who claim to value freedom, we seem awfully tangled up in the drama of it all. Must be indigestion.
