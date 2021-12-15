Is America still that shining beacon?

In remarks to more than 100 world leaders gathered for his virtual Summit for Democracy, President Joe Biden spoke of the ongoing struggle to preserve freedom around the world.
Not everyone was impressed by the event. Fox News gave it seven paragraphs below the headline, "Biden adds 'women' to Declaration of Independence during democracy summit remarks."
Just for the record, the official White House transcript shows Biden was paraphrasing the historic document, but what if he had taken an editor's pen to the language?
Is it headline news for the president to suggest both men and women were created equal? For some of us, perhaps it is.
"Democracy doesn't happen by accident," the president said. "We have to renew it with each generation. And this is an urgent matter on all our parts, in my view. Because the data we're seeing is largely pointing in the wrong direction."
The president mentioned a Freedom House report from last year that showed individual rights in decline around the world for a 15th consecutive year.
Those gathered for the two-day event spoke of the need to confront corruption, inequality and limitations on press freedom. They spoke of the perils of disinformation and the growing strength of autocracies.
It's noteworthy, I think, that while this nation's president stands as an evangelist for democratic institutions, supporters of his predecessor have lost faith in those institutions here in the United States.
According to a poll from the Public Religion Research Institute, 68% of Republicans believe the 2020 election was stolen. The poll was taken last month, a year after the election results had been certified in every state.
In the meantime, Donald J. Trump seeks revenge against members of his own party who refuse to support his big lie.
In Georgia, for instance, the former president is backing former U.S. Sen. David Perdue in a Republican primary campaign against the current governor, Brian Kemp.
On the day before Biden delivered his speech, Perdue told Axios he wouldn't have signed the certification of his state's election results if he had been the governor a year ago. Though the ballots have already been counted three times, Perdue seems to think they should be examined just a little bit closer.
This is a state Trump lost by 11,779 votes, a state where the former president was caught on tape asking the Republican secretary of state to find him just 11,780 more votes.
In his remarks to world leaders, Biden called the fight for democracy "the defining challenge of our time."
"Democracy -- government of the people, by the people, for the people -- can at times be fragile," he said, "but it also is inherently resilient. It's capable of self-correction and it's capable of self-improvement."
He acknowledged that self-government isn't easy.
"We all know that," he said. "It works best with consensus and cooperation. When people and parties that might have opposing views sit down and find ways to work together, things begin to work."
Biden conceded that democracies are not all the same, but he called on those gathered for the summit "to stand up for the values that unite us."
"We have to stand for justice and the rule of law, for free speech, free assembly, a free press, freedom of religion, and for all the inherent human rights of every individual," he said.
He offered his audience a challenge.
"Will we allow the backward slide of rights and democracy to continue unchecked?" he asked. "Or will we together -- together -- have a vision... and courage to once more lead the march of human progress and human freedom forward?"
Americans once shared a vision of the United States as a champion for democracy at home and around the world. Do we still?
