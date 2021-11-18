Is our world spinning out of control?

Hang on to the world as it spins around
Just don't let the spin get you down
Things are moving fast
Hold on tight and you will last
Keep your self-respect, your manly pride
Get yourself in gear
Keep your stride
Never mind your fears
Brighter days will soon be here
Take it from me ...
Someday we'll all be free
-- Donny Hathaway, 1973
Donny Hathaway was a musical genius. Not only did he have a sublimely beautiful voice, but he was also a versatile instrumentalist, composer, arranger, producer and songwriter. Sadly, just six years after he wrote "Someday We'll All Be Free," he leapt to his death from the 15th floor of a New York hotel. He was 33.
The sentiment expressed in this particular song reminded me of where I think we are in today's world. We seem to be hanging on by our fingernails. Not only are things happening fast, they are happening simultaneously. Civilizations have always faced threats of one sort or another, but what is different now is that, for the most part, the threats are manmade.
These threats include climate change, nuclear proliferation, roboticization, global income inequality, the destabilization of democracy, and, though not manmade, a pandemic. To be sure, there are other threats as well, but I think those pale in comparison or, at best, they are subsets to the six I mentioned here. I think they are all worth briefly interrogating.
As to climate change, it's all hands on deck. Scientists, government leaders, diplomats, economists and others present at the recent climate change meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, were in nearly unanimous agreement that the world has about 11 years to begin reversing its devastating effects, that is, if all nations begin right now.
The effects include changes in the length and severity of severe weather patterns; the global disruption of the world's food supply; dramatic increases in immigration patterns; and the decimation of certain plant and animal species. Mitigating or reversing these effects will cost a lot of effort and money, and every industrialized nation is expected to pitch in.
With regard to nuclear proliferation, as most know, for 50 years, the United States and Russia were in a Cold War. The Cold War threat was based on a military policy called MAD, short for Mutually Assured Destruction (you blow us up, we'll blow you up). Now there appears to be a new Cold War, this time between the U.S. and China. As far as nuclear armaments are concerned, I think China has pulled ahead of us. It's still madness.
That brings us to roboticization. I use the term as a catch-all for all forms of digital technologies. All I have to say here is that everything from drones to self-driving cars and trucks, to humanlike robots will forever change our lives. We're headed for the Metaverse, folks, and Mark Zuckerberg is at the wheel.
Income inequality is another global threat. We live in a world where the richest 1% of the population possesses more wealth than the bottom 70%. That's a formula for social, economic and political disaster. At least, that's the opinion of the current head of the United Nations.
Where the destabilization of our democracy is concerned, over the past five years there have been so many lies, half-truths, partisan shenanigans, misinformation and disinformation, we don't know what to believe anymore. Our adversaries, especially China and Russia, are licking their chops, waiting for democracy to crumble. That would be their proof that globally rising authoritarian government is superior.
Finally, there is the pandemic. COVID-19 was politicized from day one, nearly 18 months ago. We were told it was nothing to worry about. But tell that to the more than 750,000 people who have died since. Still, there are millions who insist the virus is a hoax and who refuse to get vaccinated against it.
Public health experts are now saying our best hope is that the pandemic will one day become endemic. What that means is that, like the flu, the virus will be with us for a very long time. We probably will need to take a jab at least once a year.
We must get ourselves in gear. These powerful threats are real, folks. In spite of them all, I believe America is the last, best hope of a world that seems to be spinning out of control. Hang on!
Have a nice day.
