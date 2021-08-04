Is this the America we want to be?

There is a lot going on in our country, in our lives and in our perspectives. Cataclysmic weather, sudden flooding, wildfires burning acres of forestry and destroying communities: these are acts of God and nature and man. The self-indulgence of mankind is equally unpredictable, yet the Scriptures have accurately foretold of such a time as this.
But the end is not yet, just the beginning of sorrows; Matthew 24:6-8 warns us.
We are living in a time when there are seamless boundaries between politics and theology, truth and untruth, what is right and what is inherently wrong. But truth matters. Truth is measured in standard by the Word of God; Jesus said the Word of God is truth, and Hebrews 4:12 says, "the word of God is living and powerful, sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, join and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intent of the heart." Truth matters to God Most High; it should matter to man also.
The testimonies to the 1/6 committee, and the varied reactions to the officers' recount of the things that they endured on that day should be nothing short of a cringeworthy moment. Officer Dunn, the long African American to testify, offered that epithets were hurled at him; it was a first-time experience for him while in uniform. In retreat through the Capitol Tunnel, he sat down to process the things going on; he asked himself, "is this America?"
The scariest thing, Officer Dunn said, "was that the people that were there believe that they were right." GOP Rep. Andrew Clyde states, "Watching the TV footage of those who entered the Capitol and walked through the Statuary Hall showed people in an orderly fashion staying between the stanchions and ropes, taking videos and pictures. You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from January the 6th, you would actually think it was a normal tourist visit." A jaw-dropper for many, but no surprise to God. He spoke of such in Jer. 9:5, "Everyone will deceive his neighbor, and will not speak the truth; they have taught their tongues to speak lies; they weary themselves to commit iniquity."
This is America, but to the detriment of pride in America as a beacon of democracy.
Recent polling of Millennials and generation Z showed that pride in being an American was slipping. Of those aged 18 to 24, just 36 percent said they were extremely proud to be American; 35 percent of that age bracket said they were only slightly or not at all proud to be American. Among Millennials, just 52 percent said they were proud to be Americans.
America's history and the current theatrics in the pollical arena wee major contributors to the decline. The lack of an accurate presentation of America's march to greatness they find insulting. It diminishes pride of citizenship when two very important pieces of history were purposely repressed: the Tulsa race massacre and the long celebrated Juneteenth holiday. They felt it shocking to just now learn of these events. Legislative pushback is to prohibit the teaching of raw history, real inclusive history in our K-12 schools.
Millennials and generation Z - Zoomers, believe that an inaccurate presentation of history allows our prejudices to continue to exist by way of not confronting them and sparing bigotry a critical review. Myriad books and Google searches bring the raw history to any who would desire to know; how far must the legislative purging go? Burning of all books with narratives of slavery and race and its influence on the state of this nation, shut down the internet.
Another distinction of this demographic is that they are 'influencers,' a term born of the social media era. Influencers, not necessarily credentialed but quite savvy, garner a significant number of followers to their social media post. Social media is global. Their feelings about America instantly go global. The world looks askance at America.
This is not Ronald Reagan's America that conservatives readily boast. Reagan entered the White House at a time when conservatives had grown weary of Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal thump print on government's approach to solving problems. Reagan announced in his inaugural speech that, "In this present crisis, government is not the solution to our problem; government is the problem."
Conservative America concurred; conservatives, the elite, the privileged quickly grow weary of inconveniences incurred in redressing problems evolving from years of social imbalances. Conservative Democrats fled to the Republican Party when LBJ, President Johnson, pursued civil rights initiatives. We can readily see their influence and flavor in the conservative stance, in religion, politics and social policies, and the theatrics of today. To his credit, this is not Ronald Reagan's conservative Republican Party. His core values are counterintuitive to those of the party today.
Another glaring inconsistency is the marriage, the defiled bed of political conservatism and Christian conservatism.
Conservative Christianity erred in the nineteenth century when it aligned itself with the Southern slave holding Christianity. The practice of Christianity was tainted and unrecognizable with the Christianity of Jesus. Fredrick Douglass, African American Abolitionist, said, "I, therefore, hate the corrupt slave holding, women-whipping, cradle-plundering, partial and hypocritical Christianity of the land. Between the Christianity of this land, and the Christianity of Christ, I recognize the widest possible difference."
This is America; God is still God, but we are not one nation under Him. We have never been more divided. We have never been more blind to the destructive path we travel. Truth has never been so willingly tossed on the ash heap for the sake of self-serving ideologies and political posturing. The fear of man reigns rather than the fear of God.
There is still a day of accountability before us. These would be wise to heed the words of Jesus, "and do not fear those who kill the body but cannot kill the soul. But rather fear Him who is able to destroy both soul and body in hell." (Matthew 10:28)
We find ourselves in an unprecedented time of cataclysmic events of nature - earthquakes and floods, and man's own destruction of fires, violence upon violence, phenomenal lies and deceit in high places; our democratic experiment is reeling from bad days and distorted narratives about who we are as a nation, one nation under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.
Great democracies are not defined by a bad day, and for that matter, bad leaders, but by how we come back from such days. (Words of another writher)
This is America; is it the America we want it to be. We are better than this. God has blessed America, grace despite our stumbling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.