It is good to know the truth

In the days of my youth, and in the early stages of the evolving network television entertainment industry, there was a program that first aired in 1956 called, "To Tell The Truth." The program was recently reimagined and rebooted in 2014 with Anthony Anderson as the host.
The program format is that a contestant misstates who they are or something about them; a panel of celebrity guests then ask them questions in an effort to ferret out the truth. It is entertainment but it affirms the premise that there are plausible lies, and there is truth.
It seems that America is the contestant on To Tell The Truth. We're getting mixed signals about the direction of our country and plausible lies about our past and present. Truth is important to God. Truth appears in 210 verses in the NKJV Bible. Truth cannot be denied, truth is liberating. Jesus said in John 8:32, " and you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free."
The truth that America enslaved Africans and built this great country, its commerce with the whip on their backs is fact. But there is a move on the part of some states and state legislators to prohibit the teaching of race and slavery in our classrooms. And to what shortsighted benefit? The truth about where we are, where we have been and how we got to this point as a country will determine where we are headed as one nation under God.
Truth, as defined by Merriam-Webster, is the body of real things, events and facts. We find ourselves today wanting to deny real things that have happened in order to polish our image in the eyes of the now generation, prohibit the teaching of the facts and events of race and slavery in our public schools so that no one will feel shamed; we will feel good, be enlightened and uninformed. It is far better for us to embrace our past and give thanks unto God for bringing us out. Eph 5:8-10 says, " For you were once darkness, but now you are light in the Lord. Walk as children of light for the fruit of the Spirit is in all goodness, and truth."
The teaching of race, the history of slavery, and even the much maligned Critical Race Theory (CRT) is not to embarrass or shame anyone but to inform everyone of the impact and influence these facts and events have had on the shaping of our culture, commerce and legal affairs. "Mercy and truth have met together; righteousness and peace have kissed, truth shall spring out of the earth, and righteousness shall look down from heaven." (Ps 85:10-11) God's truth speaks to us.
The African American, and particularly my generation, were raised with the full knowledge of our history, and of the atrocities exacted upon our people because of our race, ethnicity and the color of our skin. We have given our country Amanda Gorman, Harvard graduate and Poet Laureate, Simone Biles, Olympic Gymnast, seven national championships, nineteen world titles and four Olympic gold medals, not to mention the Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr., LeBron James and Johnny "B" Perkins. These were raised in the knowledge of the truth, yet they excelled. Truth does not shame and suppress, truth informs and compels us to ask, ' how can we do this better?'
The teaching of race consciousness, the forced contributions of the enslaved, and CRT in history and social studies would equip and inform this now generation to move the country toward being a country of excellence, justice for all and equality. The move to prohibit enlightenment sends mixed signals about the sincerity of the desire to heal and move toward a country and society that embraces its diverse ethnic and cultural makeup. We cannot accomplish it by hiding from and denying the experiences, facts and events of our journey to becoming this great experiment of liberty and justice for all.
We have become a society that compartmentalizes everything about life. We are a Christian nation, we study Scripture and worship the God of the Word on Sundays, study on Wednesday, but the principles we learn do not translate to our endeavors of life on Monday and Tuesday, Thursday. Friday and Saturday; I do not exclude myself from this trend. And although Jesus' ministry was as much about social justice for the marginalized as about spiritual liberation from sin, its power and influence, we do not allow the cries for justice from the marginalized and oppressed to distract us from our spiritual journey. Social justice has its own compartment uninfluenced by our spiritual reckoning; political ideologies have crept into our spiritual compartment. But that's okay, with good conservative politics and laws, we can right the wrongs of our world without social engagement.
To deny our history is to deny justice and our righteousness is…well. Isaiah 59:4,14, I believe may speak to this. "no one calls for justice, nor does any plead for truth. They trust in empty words and speak lies; they conceive evil and bring forth iniquity. (14) Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands afar off, for truth is fallen in the streets, and equity cannot enter."
What we are hearing about CRT and why we should not allow it to be incorporated into school curriculum is misguided, and distorted information.
In an interview with NPR, Gloria Ladson-Billings, Pres. Of National Academy of Education and Professor Emeritus of the University of Wisconsin-Madison explained that CRT is a series of theoretical propositions that suggest that race and racism are normal not aberrant in American life; it is not to make one people feel bad about themselves or to teach that one race is better than the other. CRT, as of now, is not applied to K-12, and undergraduate curriculum. Billings, one of the first to apply the theory in education, first applied it to her education policy research. CRT allows you to look at the policies and determine that it's not about the kid and their homes, it's about institutional racism.
Billings primarily used CRT in graduate work because those students are usually looking for a theory framework for their research. It is not applied to the classroom, but when it is applied from the standpoint of education policy, it applies to such things as suspension rates, special Ed placements, testing and assessments, curricula access, who gets in honor and advance course tracks and who does not. It is nothing to fear. For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound of mind. (2 Tim 1:7)
It is with the power of God, the power of love, and the power of sound reasoning that will enable us as a society of Christ followers, to break through the invisible walls we have erected. Let's embrace the truth, the truth about ourselves, the truth about our past and use it for healing.
