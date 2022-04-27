It will all come together

Life can be like a jigsaw puzzle. There are a thousand small pieces spread out over the table; pieces of various shapes and colors and patterns. Putting it all together can be a meticulous and challenging process.
The intricacies of life, the pulling the many pieces together to live in unity and harmony requires something greater than our patience, our abilities and our limited finite vision to see the big picture. With the jigsaw puzzle, we have the picture of how the completed puzzle should look. It guides our process. We can put together the boundaries, the edge pieces, and begin to piece together the picture.
In life, however, we must defer to the wisdom of the One who sees all and knows all. He sees the big picture and works the pieces together according to His intended purpose. We should consider that and put our trust in Him. The world is in the messed-up condition it is in because humanity followed their own plans, leaned on their own understanding of things and did not trust God.
Man has been warned and encouraged in the Scriptures. Proverbs 3:5-6 gives us clear instructions: "Trust in the Lord with all of your heart, and lean not unto your own understanding, acknowledge Him in all your ways and He shall direct your paths." We have gone off course, chosen our own paths. All our efforts to get it right, to get back on course are undertaken without acknowledging God and putting our trust in Him. This is the major contributing factor to the messed-up conditions of the world.
We need to step back and allow the One who never fails to take the lead. "How amazing are the deeds of the Lord! All who delight in Him should ponder them. Everything He does reveals His glory and majesty. His righteousness never fails. (Ps. 111:2-3) Everything He does reveals His copious honor and splendor. We cannot do it better than He can. The Psalmist suggests that we should study the things He has done, is doing and will do. He is the wiser. "Fear of the Lord is the foundation of wisdom. All who obey His commands will grow in wisdom." (Ps. 111:10)
As we assess the conditions of our nation, the economy, the vitriol of the opposing political parties, we wonder whether they fear the Lord; wisdom is certainly lacking. One party denounces the other and lays the blame for the disrupted supply chain, inflation and even the war in Europe at the feet of the sitting party. We can fix it, they say, vote your confidence in the midterm elections. We have seen that the fear of the Lord is lacking on both sides of the aisle.
We have been in these conditions before. When Ronald Reagan, hailed as the greatest conservative Republican President in modern times, took the helm of leadership in 1980, there was turmoil in the world and inflation gripped the economy.
A revolution in Iran destabilized the flow of crude oil to America and severed the long-standing relationship between the two countries; Iran became an Islamic theocracy. The American hostages, seized during the takeover of the embassy, were released when Reagan took the helm. Diplomats timed their release to highlight the weakness of the outgoing administration and the perception of strength of the incoming president. Inflation reigned. Mortgage rates, which at one point during the 80s were above 15%, declined to around 10% by the end of the decade. We navigated through it without uncivilized political discourse.
There were times, in the history and course of this great nation of Christians, and Christian leaders, that the fear of the Lord was a guiding principle, albeit hypocritical with the complicit silence in the face of social injustice. Social injustice is a sanitized label that makes palpable the brutally oppressive policies of Jim Crow, segregation and the lasting influence of systemic racism. Somehow the guiding principles imbued by the faith of these Christian leaders were shelved during that era.
But God is still putting the puzzle together. He seems to know just where the pieces go.
God knew when to send forth Martin Luther King, Jr., the twentieth century prophet, to stir the conscience of this nation of Christians. America was forced to confront the ugliness of racial oppression. But before that, God inserted His Son into the history of His creation to give us a destiny of hope. Galatians 4:4-5 tells us, "When the fullness of time had come, He sent forth His Son, born of a woman, born under the law, to redeem those who were under the law, that we might receive the adoption as sons."
I'm working on a 1,000-piece puzzle. It is spread out over the table; I may get a couple of pieces to fit into place on any given day. But God is better at fitting His puzzle together.
Jesus is the perfect piece of the puzzle that will bring it all together.
