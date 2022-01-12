It's time we wake up

Martin Luther King, Jr., Day is January 17th. This is the 36th annual celebration of the slain civil right leader's birthday. The legislation establishing it as a federal holiday was passed in 1983. The first nation wide recognition was celebrated in 1986. King was martyred in Memphis, Tn., on April 4, 1968.
In recognition of this prophetic leader whose message stirred the conscience of America, organizations and communities come together in a spirit of unity to celebrate and fellowship. It is a great day for diversity in America.
Dr. King was an advocate for justice, an advocate for full participation of all citizens in America's systems, an advocate for full access to the voting booths. The iconic "I have a dream" speech delivered at the National Mall during the 1963 march on Washington was about just that: full participation in the systems of America, full participation at the voting polls.
In an article that appeared in the New York Times, March 14, 1965, King proffered that the number one priority of the Civil Rights Movement was the right to vote. The 1965 Voting Rights Bill was pending passage into law and signature by Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson.
King alluded that the participation of the African American - he used the now anachronistic racial grouping 'the Negro', voter significantly contributed to the ballot landslide in 1964 that repudiated a Republican party. The then Republican party had allowed itself to be captured by racism and reaction. The African American voters were key to Democratic victories in several southern states. I had to check my digital calendar to affirm that I had not stepped back through time as I consider the political atmosphere of today. The vote, he asserted, is not just a badge of citizenship and dignity but an effective tool for change.
"Voting is the foundation stone for political action. With it the Negro can eventually vote out of office public officials who bar the doorway to decent housing, public safety, jobs and decent integrated education. It is now obvious that the basic elements so vital to Negro advancement can only be achieved by seeking redress from government at local, state, and federal levels. To do this the vote is essential." (exsert from the 1965 New York Times article)
Decades later, African American voter participation elected numerous state and local officials. In 2008, the first African American President of the United States was elected. They turned out in force again in 2012 to award him a second term.
In a purely coincidental move by the Supreme Court, on June 25, 2013, the court ruled that Section 4(b) of the Voting Rights Act was unconstitutional. It was based on 40-year-old data, they cited, and no longer responsive to the current needs. Section 4(b) could no longer be used to determine which jurisdictions are subject to the preclearance requirement of Section 5. States with a history of voter restrictions detrimental to minorities were required to get approval for changes. That Supreme Court ruling effectively emasculated the Voting Rights Act.
After a little over a Biblical generation - 40 years, many states are dialing back voting rights. Legislation, either enacted or proposed, will restrict access to the polls. The number of voting places have been scaled back, early voting restricted and polls are closing earlier. The elderly, the transportation challenged, and the working poor are directly affected.
The results of the 2020 elections brought the prophetic words of Dr. King full circle. Many state legislators have stepped up efforts to enact restrictive measures for voting. There is an unsubstantiated claim that there was widespread fraud and voter irregularities in once held Republican strongholds. The rush to change the election processes in these states is to ensure that honesty and integrity is the standard in coming elections.
There are two pieces of legislation before congress to strengthen voting rights: The Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act. Both are held up by Republican opposition. The House and the Senate are bitterly divided along ideological lines. Partisan politics rather than what is good for the country is the standard. Much like the ideological divide when Dr. King spoke about his dream of an America that valued all its citizens. An America that granted full participation in the system's processes on a level playing field.
The 'Dream' was about justice, about equality and not about taking away the rights of one for the rights of another. Dr. King was a theologian. 2 Corinthians 8:13 would have resonated with him. "It is not that there should be relief for others and hardship for you, but it is a question of equality."
As we celebrate MLK Day, let us try to hold true to the vision of the 'Dream.'
Invariably, the Dream speech that inspired, encouraged and stirred hope in a marginalized and disenfranchised people, will be reduced to a tagline on the evening news recap of the day. "They killed the Dreamer, but they didn't kill the dream" hundreds turned out in the cold to lock arms in a march in unity." So it goes. We are still dreaming. It's time to wake up.
Religion, politics, society and the idea of unity have regressed into a divided nation once again. The 'Dream' in a scene in the movie Groundhog Day. We keep reliving the same things.
