Juneteenth: Acknowledge, celebrate, heal

God has divine understanding of human nature. He understands our emotions, our emotion driven reactions, and our tendency to deny the painful, ugly memories in order to cope with the realities of today. God, in His providence, made a time for healing and restoration.
In Leviticus 25:10, God set a time for Israel to heal and restore, "And you shall consecrate the fiftieth year, and proclaim liberty throughout all the land to all its inhabitants. It shall be a jubilee for you; and each of you shall return to his possessions, and each of you shall return to his family."
According to the Holman Christian Bible Dictionary, the year of jubilee, one of its purposes, was to prevent the Israelites from oppression of one another. It had a leveling effect on Israel's culture by giving everyone a chance for a new start. Families and tribes were preserved by the return of freed bond servants to their own families. Permanent slavery, therefore, was rendered impossible.
But understand this distinction, slavery in ancient Israel, and slavery in the ancient world for that matter, in no way resembled, in form or brutalities, the 250 years of bondage that the African American heritage endured. This Juneteenth marks 156 years since our liberation. If America, a Christian nation founded and built on Biblical principles, had put into practice this provision for restoration and forgiveness, there would have been five years of jubilee during the 250 years of slavery and our ancestry would have been preserved and traceable, we would know who we are from a familial perspective. America would be whole rather than fractured along racial and ethnic lines. Things just seem to work out better when we do it God's way.
Juneteenth commemorates the word of emancipation finally reaching the enslaved in Galveston, Tx., two and a half months after the war had ended. The owners knew that the war was lost, that slavery was ended, but kept the enslaved ignorant of their freedom won, kept them in bondage and forced labor for another two plus months. Some sections of America are still holding onto a defeated ideology.
Karlos Hill, professor of African American Studies at Oklahoma University, states that as a nation, as a collective, we've never acknowledged the 250 years of slavery, and the depth of it, and the trauma it caused and the wealth it created. America has not yet acknowledged the trauma to four million people and their descendants.
The ennobling and romantic story of the Civil War as told through the eyes of the southern secession block has captivated perceptions, perspectives and has mislead America. The narratives have been framed to present that the war was not about slavery, that the secession was not over the issue of slavery but rather about state rights. But each of the states seceding from the Union of America mentioned the protection of slavery as their primary cause for seceding.
Mississippi's secession letter clearly stated, " Our position is thoroughly identified with the institution of slavery - the greatest material interest of the world. It's labor supplies the product which constitutes by far the largest and most important portions of commerce of the earth…These products have become necessities of the world…"
Bryan Stevenson, founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative, posits that 'in order for us to more beyond slavery, its legacy, and the trauma it brought, we have to acknowledge the ways in which slavery generated massive amounts of wealth for White Americans, and how the narrative used to justify slavery are still connected with narratives that are used to oppress African Americans today."
Juneteenth helps us to step back and process and understand slavery, the Civil War and the aftermath of the 250 years of forced labor, through the eyes of the enslaved people and the cultural impact on their descendants. Acknowledging the past sin is the first step to forgiveness and repentance; without repentance God will not forgive. And it is sin in the eyes of God. Jer 22:13 says, "Woe to him who builds his house by unrighteousness and his chambers by injustice, who uses his neighbor's service without wages and gives him nothing for his work." Woe, when used in Scripture, is a warning that an action or behavior or practices warrants Divine correction.
The Lake Cumberland Diversity Council will host the second annual Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 19. The Festival offers a great opportunity to lay the foundation for building to the community that Mayor Keck alluded to in his 'state of the city address,' As we dream about what Somerset could be, let's be certain that the vision is inclusive, embraces diversity, and promotes justice and equality for all people.
The Juneteenth Festival is one of the opportunity doors open that can lead to dialogue for understanding between the people, healing and courageous conversations. Mayor Alan Keck said, " We can accomplish so much more when we talk to one another instead of about one another, to have real honest, raw conversations." He issued a challenge that we should start to have those real conversations, to display grace, mercy, and respect for one another.
Respect for one another is promoted through educating ourselves about the history and past experiences that make us who we are. The Festival is an open textbook that tells the story of 'the less than three percent,' acknowledges the past experiences that contributes to the totality of who we are, celebrates their culture and builds a bridge to healing. In his 'state of the city' address, Mayor Keck said that he refuses to build "walls that pit one against each other due to race, gender, and now more than ever, political affiliation." That is a very wise and spiritually principled stand that will net great things for the city and community of Somerset. "It's been said that whatever good thing we build ends up building us."
