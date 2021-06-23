Juneteenth Festival: A taste of what should be

The Juneteenth Festival, held on Saturday, June 19, was not about rubbing America's dirty laundry in the face of the predominant demographic, not that anyone has suggested or inferred that it was. It was about celebrating our diversity, our survival, our fellowship, and the interconnectedness of our community and nation. We are a nation of diverse cultures, and people, and languages, yet we are one nation.
For the first time in its history the nation celebrated Juneteenth as a public holiday. President Biden signed the declaration on Thursday, June 17. The African Americans have always recognized and celebrated Juneteenth within our own culture and community, to preserve the heritage, honor the sacrifices and to stir the hope within us. The declaration of a public holiday moves us a step closer to the 'all' of the liberty and justice so state in our allegiance to the Stars and Stripes.
Oh how good and pleasant it was to fellowship in unity. Saturday's festival was a taste of what should be. The convivial mood was inherent in all who attended. With the COVID restrictions lifted and the threat of super-spreader events removed, the festival was a breath of freedom, liberation and unity. People were meeting and greeting, shaking hands and seeing the smiles on faces rather than smiling eyes above a mask; feeling the contact of flesh when we shake hands rather than a wave, a nod or a forearm thump.
Freedom, liberation and unity was the order of the day. Somerset's demographics shared the same space. The 'less than three percent' and people of the predominant demographic fellowshipped, laughed together, appreciated the arts and music, and there were no invisible walls dividing us; we collectively enjoyed the music, the food and beverages, and the sense of normal things we have so long desired to experience. The vestiges of centuries old racial differences, and the one hundred plus years of menial subjugation seemed not to be present at this festival.
God was kind as He granted pleasant weather. The overcast skies shielded attendees from the burning blaze of the sun, humidity was low, and a refreshing breeze comforted us. God was kind to us, and has been kind to us. It is His desire that we dwell together in unity. He has not created us to be in strife and discord but rather dwelling together in love and peace. "…bearing with one another in love, endeavoring to keep the unity of the Spirit in the bond of peace." Eph 4:2-3.
We have seen glimpses of unity on national holidays and special days; the 4th of July and MLK Unity Day grant us a singleness of mind and purpose. But these ephemeral celebrations have not fostered the long term bond of peace and unity that this nation and people so desperately need. We come together with our hearts committed to the intent and purpose of the day; we are in the moment, the commitment is tested in the grind of the days ahead. That is where we loose the intensity of the commitment stirred; change costs us personally.
Juneteenth is not about airing our, the nation's, dirty laundry, it is about bringing us to the acknowledgement that there is something smelly in the laundry room, some soiled, discarded clothing that have not been washed in the repentant acknowledgement of wrongs committed against its people, and dried in the fragrant air of forgiveness.
Juneteenth commemorates the day of liberation for an enslaved people, a day that ended a two hundred and fifty year ordeal. The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, more than two years before this celebrated day. But let's keep it 100, it was just a piece of paper, an unenforceable declaration until the southern secession block surrendered to the superior Union forces. Union troops under the command of General Gordon Granger brought the news of the end of slavery to the enslaved at Galveston, Texas.
The end of slavery, the end of centuries of forced labor and the denial of a people's humanity. If we view slavery through the lens of its institutional existence, we can cavalierly dismiss the devastating profoundness of it; it ended, the enslaved are liberated, free and have the right to equality, equal rights as citizens of this nation. But to understand the ravages of slavery we have to personify it through the words, and stories, and the lives of those who endured it and survived it.
In the words of former slave John Jacobs, we get a poignant picture of the emasculated life of a slave. "To be a man - and not be a man - a father without authority, a husband and no protector - is the darkest of fates."
The enslaved held on to the hope of the gospel. They would steal away and preach themselves happy. Jesus came to set at liberty the oppressed. Luke 4:16 gives us that hope; " The Spirit of the Lord is upon Me, because He has anointed Me to preach the gospel to the poor; He has sent Me to heal the broken-hearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to set at liberty those who are oppressed."
Juneteenth celebrates the liberation of the oppressed, freedom won and the manifestation of God's word. The festival gave us a glimpse what God intended for His people, a glimpse of what we ought to be.
