As Vizzini of "The Princess Bride" could tell you, there are two classic blunders. The most famous of them is this: Never get involved in a land war in Asia. Only slightly less well-known is, never go in against a Sicilian when death is on the line.
I don't think there are any Sicillians involved in local municipal affairs, so we're all good on the second point. However, it appears Somerset Mayor Alan Keck may be stepping into a slightly modified version of that first classic blunder. To wit, never get involved in a land war in Pulaski County.
(That is to say, a war over land.)
As someone who has covered the City of Burnside for almost exactly 15 years now, I have had to write frequently about the subject of annexation. Over that period of time, Burnside has done a lot of it. Some of it was fairly inconsequential, but most of the big moves attracted their share of controversy. Wrapping the city's boundaries around the shores of Lake Cumberland to reach Lee's Ford Marina miles away was so hotly contested at the time that it was challenged in court.
In 2010, we saw a real political land war (a cold war, at least; former Somerset Mayor Eddie Girdler was never forced to put troops on the ground -- but wouldn't it have been fun to see Eddie riding around in a tank with a helmet on?) when Burnside decided it wanted to increase its tax base and annex north on U.S. 27, right up to the Somerset city limits around Slate Branch Road and the intersection with the bypass. Somerset objected and launched a municipal order to have the annexation plans stopped, then decided to try and annex much of the same stretch of U.S. 27 themselves.
After an administration change in Burnside and the threat of legal action hanging over their heads, the two cities worked out a deal that would allow Burnside to annex along U.S. 27 as planned -- then talk of Somerset going out west from there to Slate Branch Road drew the ire of members of that community. Following that, talk of Burnside going out Ky. 914 to hook onto Ky. 80 and get up to Lee's Ford that was was greeted by citizens of that area coming to the Burnside City Council meeting to voice their objections.
And oh yeah -- remember that thing a few years back where then-new Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley wanted the City of Burnside to go down the shoreline and annex Pulaski County Park to provide the "wet" alcohol status necessary to lure in a big country music concert? That went over like a lead balloon with residents of the Nancy area. Then, when the concert plans came to a halt and the county asked Burnside to reverse the annexation, then-Mayor Ron Jones and some members of the Burnside council balked and denied the county's claim that an agreement had been in place to do so if the concert didn't happen. Shortly thereafter, Jones stepped down for health reasons, Robert Lawson became the new mayor, and he promptly reversed the PC Park annexation.
Whew. Get all that? And that's just what Burnside did in the 15 years I've been at this newspaper. I'm sure there are many more land war stories that those who came before me could tell as well.
The point is, getting involved in a land war, so to speak -- reaching to expand your territory and butting heads with other cities and resistant citizens -- almost always turns out to be a messy affair. Kelley had plenty of goodwill when he was elected in 2014, and burned that up quickly in western Pulaski with the concert fiasco. Keck, right now, has good will to spare in Somerset as well. The food truck festival was a rousing success, citizens are interacting with his live online chats, and even the potentially self-destructive move to cancel SomerBlast this year didn't turn out to alienate too many locals.
But now we're talking annexation. We're in the deep waters here. And Keck will want to tread carefully, because many who came before him found themselves humbled by the political morass that is a land war in Pulaski County.
Keck is talking about annexing into the unincorporated parts of Pulaski County -- the places where residents call themselves "Somerset" because there is no better way to describe where they live, but they are not in the city limits. This will notably affect members of the Slate Branch community (remember them from the Great Burnside-Somerset Land War of 2010? History repeats itself) and what Keck calls the "Patterson Branch Bubble," which he sees as an avenue to get Somerset to the lake. (So much for Burnside being "the only town on Lake Cumberland.")
The one thing about Burnside's annexation efforts is that they were always voluntary. Burnside would annex the roadway, and give businesses and those located along the road the option to join on with the city if they wished, to take advantage of city services. In exchange, Burnside got new taxpayers.
It doesn't sound as if that will necessarily be the case if Somerset's plans come to fruition. It would be unfair to criticize Keck on this too much, since everything said so far has been fairly vague -- and Keck, as usual, is saying the right things, that he welcomes feedback and needs to "wade through what is passable versus what the community actually wants."
But the most likely method of annexation is what Fiscal Court Magistrate Jason Turpen called "blanket annexation," taking in areas wholesale without individual property owners choosing to join up themselves. There are avenues available to protest this, through petition and ultimately through vote, but as with all votes, there will be winners and losers, and not everyone can leave happy. At least when the consent of the individual property owner is prioritized, everyone directly involved can get their best-case scenario. "Blanket annexation" makes that impossible.
Because a lot of people might not find this a bad deal. Keck's pitch is some potential savings on bills and better police and fire coverage (though in fairness, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and local volunteer fire departments do a fine job covering their territory already). What people in the unincorporated areas might covet most would be city sewer, though Keck couldn't promise that, nor water and gas lines -- that would be a substantial undertaking that could cost a king's ransom. It would also likely make blanket annexation a virtual necessity.
We will have to see how this latest Pulaski County land war plays out, though we've already seen members of Pulaski County government express reservations after Keck came to make his case to them at their Tuesday meeting. The advantages to Somerset are clear; more taxpayers and higher population numbers (which help pull in business and industry). The advantages to citizens are a bit more fuzzy. The advantages to the county, whom Keck said could benefit from having responsibility taken away from them ... well, I've not heard of a government that wanted a smaller scope of influence since John Hancock signed his name on a certain piece of paper telling King George to shove off. Governments only ever want more and more and more.
Remember how local municipalities reacted to the whole "unified government" notion we had here about five years or so ago? Yeah. Ceding control over territory doesn't go over any better in real life than it would in "Game of Thrones."
Again, Keck's plan has no real shape to it yet, and he is still waiting to hear from the community. Nothing is written in stone, and it isn't fair yet to say whether or not annexation is a demonstrably bad idea. Any legitimate criticism will have to be reserved for a time when, quite simply, we know more.
But don't forget Vizzini's words: A land war -- whether in Asia or in Pulaski County -- is considered a classic blunder. If I were Keck, I wouldn't want to get into one. That much, I know.
CHRISTOPHER HARRIS is a staff writer. Reach him at charris@somerset-kentucky.com.
