Klitschko brothers again showing the spirit of warriors

The most famous Ukrainians in the world -- a pair of brothers -- made their mark in the world of sports by being relentless warriors.
Vitali Klitschko, the mayor of the Ukrainian capitol of Kiev since 2014, and his younger brother, Wladimir, both held versions of the world heavyweight boxing championship from 2004 through 2015.
At the height of their dominance, the Klitschko brothers held all of the world heavyweight titles simultaneously for 2 years, 5 months and 13 days.
They were fierce. They were determined.
In 2003, Vitali Klitschko was a late replacement in a title fight against the legendary Lennox Lewis. Vitali had Lewis in trouble several times before one of the most nasty cuts of an eyelid I've ever witnessed forced the stoppage of the battle, and Lewis eked out a victory.
A bloody Vitali begged to go on. He did not want to surrender.
Now, the Klitschko brothers are fighting for their nation. And, again, they refuse to surrender.
Ukraine has long found itself in an ongoing state of uneasiness and volatility. Its geography, as well as its movement politically toward countries to its west and away from countries to its east, placed it in a precarious position.
Yet, it persisted. The people of Ukraine, once part of the oppressive and brutal Soviet Union, made a collective decision to throw off the shackles of communism and authoritarianism and embrace the principles of democracy, human rights and freedom.
Because Ukraine dared to be free, it is now under attack from neighboring Russia, a superpower led by authoritarian ruler Vladimir Putin. Russia's prolonged military buildup and threatening posture erupted in a violent invasion Thursday. Yet Putin had no reason to fear Ukraine. What he fears are the advances of democracy and the erosion of Russian political power in Eastern Europe.
In the face of battling the Russian giant, 50-year-old Vitali says he will take up arms and fight.
"I don't have another choice, I have to do that. I'll be fighting," Vitali, known as "Dr. Ironfist" during his fighting days, told UK broadcaster ITV's Good Morning Britain.
He added many civilians were ready to defend Kiev as soldiers.
"I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people," Vitali Klitschko said.
Meanwhile, Wladimir Klitschko enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army earlier this month, saying that the love for his country compelled him to defend it.
Keep in mind Wladimir was much more "westernized" than his older brother. He lived in Los Angeles for a time and was married to popular actress Hayden Panettiere, with whom he shares a 7-year-old daughter.
"The Ukrainian people are strong. And it will remain true to itself in this terrible ordeal," Wladimir said in a post on LinkedIn on Thursday. "A people longing for sovereignty and peace. A people who consider the Russian people their brothers. It knows that they basically do not want this war. The Ukrainian people have chosen democracy.
"But, Democracy is a fragile regime," Wladimir added. "Democracy cannot defend itself; it needs the will of the citizens, the commitment of everyone."
I hope the United States will do its part in stemming the tide of this horrendous invasion.
If the words from Kentucky's delegation of Capitol Hill are any indication, the US will be at the forefront of defending Ukraine's freedom against this attack.
"Vladimir Putin's brazen strikes on Ukraine are an international breach of peace and an evil attempt to extend his reach of power," Congressman Hal Rogers said Thursday. "I firmly condemn this deadly attack and I pray for God's protection over the people of Ukraine, as well as added strength in their defense. The United States must be bold in holding Russia accountable and thwart Putin's unjustified aggression against a sovereign nation."
Added Sen. Mitch McConnell: "… [T]he United States and NATO must redouble our material support for Ukraine's resistance, further shore up our allies, get serious about energy independence, and invest in the capabilities needed for long-term military competition with Russia and China. Here in Congress, upcoming defense spending measures will provide an opportunity to lead by example."
Unfortunately, former President Donald Trump has mindlessly heaped praise on Putin, calling his moves against the Ukrainian people as "smart and brilliant." Trump's attitude could trigger like-minded political responses from some of his zombie-like followers in Congress.
Make no mistake about it, Russia's attack on Ukraine is an attack on democracy around the world. It does not deserve praise or respect. It deserves only condemnation.
Thank you Congressman Rogers and Sen. McConnell for being the voice of reason.
And let's pray for the Klitschko brothers and the Ukrainian people.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
