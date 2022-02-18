Kudos to Kupp for bringing sportsmanship to Super Bowl stage

The Bengals' Eli Apple does his share of trash talk.
When he departed New Orleans, for example, he tweeted about how "dirty and smelly" the city was -- and he even took a shot at the cuisine. I don't understand the food comment. This is New Orleans we are talking about. What did Emeril Lagasse ever do to Eli?
After Cincinnati upset the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game, Apple took to Twitter once again to offer to buy Super Bowl tickets to the defeated Kansas City players. Ouch. Salt in the wound, Eli.
And it's because of Apple's propensity for being somewhat of a jerk that makes what Cooper Kupp did after catching the game-winning touchdown -- and beating Apple on the play -- so incredibly classy.
Instead of piling on -- the rest of the NFL was already grilling Apple (someone listed Kupp as Eli's "daddy" on Apple's Wikipedia page) -- Cooper did his best to relieve the beleaguered cornerback of any blame.
Mind you, Kupp was the game's MVP, hauling in eight Matthew Stafford aerials for 92 yards and two touchdowns to lead his Los Angeles Rams to a hard-fought 23-20 Super Bowl 56 victory over the Bengals.
Kupp could've easily been talking about how great he played. In this day and time, quite frankly, most athletes would. Very few would take the time to soften what had to be a very wicked blow to Eli Apple. Kupp told the media that Apple played him well.
"We were able to alert things, alert and throw a little fade ball out there," Kupp said. "Eli Apple had been playing me pretty well the entire game, really came up, challenged me, [was] doing a really good job with that. And cover zero, you've got that inside leverage, so I tried to just weave to his leverage, make him move in a little bit, jab him one time and be able to just give Matthew some room to put the ball wherever he wanted to. And he made a great back-shoulder throw and I was able to come down with it."
Kupp didn't have to compliment Apple's play.
But he did.
And in 2022, that type behavior just stands out.
We live in times where sportsmanship is passe. Instead of being decent people in sports, we taunt opposing players on the field and now, thanks to good ole social media, off the field as well. Sure, there's some good-natured ribbing that means nothing -- but there's also mean-spirited nonsense that we all could do without.
It's refreshing to see a decent guy like Kupp display good old-fashioned sportsmanship on the grandest stage of all.
I truly hope the rest of the sports world -- including Eli Apple -- is watching and taking notes.
A jerk is still a jerk -- even if they're multi-million dollar athletes.
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
