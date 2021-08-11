Leadership Character: Compassion, Vision, Commitment

It is a time wherein we find our country starving for a strong unified voice of leadership to right the course of the nation. We are out of balance, and too occupied with infighting to determine the right course. In politics and in the religious community, great leaders are a rarity.
Great leaders find the balance and find ways to reconcile with opposing ideas and opinions. Great leaders have character molded in crises, tested and proven. They have vision, courage, integrity, humility and focus. They are given to strategic planning and building consensus within their team and with those of opposing views.
And we find ourselves in a crisis of opposing views. On the political stage, party platform overrides reason and cooperation to the detriment of what is good for the people and nation. In the religious community, political views have infiltrated the character of the church; it has become a seamless boundary between the political ideologies and the theological, that which is spiritual. Character, the foundational quality of a leader, is proven in crisis. The character of the church is Christ.
The Maxwell Leadership Bible states that character is the foundation on which a leader builds his/her life; leadership operates on the basis of trust and people will follow a leader only as far as they can trust them. Their character communicates credibility, harnesses respect and earns trust.
Another essential quality of a leader is compassion. In word, compassion is the act of caring, sympathetic consciousness of others' distress together with a desire to alleviate it. Jesus exemplified compassion in Matthew 9:36, " But when He saw the multitudes, He was moved with compassion for them because they were weary and scattered, like sheep having no shepherd." Jesus saw their need and desired to help them.
The recent Commonwealth Journal article about Rep. Hal Rogers, revealed a man with the heart of a servant, a man of compassion, and a man of vision based on his values. A man of means and position spent the weekend picking up trash off the rural highways of his district. Rogers said that when first elected to serve, he took a helicopter flight over Eastern Kentucky with engineers from the Army Corp of Engineers to survey areas that frequently flood, destroying property, livelihoods and sometimes lives. He spent the next forty years working to alleviate the problems.
Rep. John Yarmuth, another leader of note, is advocating for assistance for renters and homeowners impacted by the COVID lockdown; many are facing eviction and homelessness, unable to pay rent, mortgage and utilities. Yarmouth offers compassionate condolences to the family of slain Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Shirley, and continues his support for strengthening voting rights and the passage of HR1, and the John Lewis Voting Rights Act into law. Yarmuth is serving the needs of his district.
Leaders with compassion and vision graced with integrity are rare in these times of fragmented truths, misspeaks and division. They need our prayers to be strengthened with wisdom as they navigate the turbulent social and political waters of today. "Remember (in your prayers) those who rule over you, .." (Hebrew 13:7) We must live with the decisions and legislation they make into laws that govern our living. Our prayers asks God to grant them to love mercy, seek justice and remain humble in their service and before Him.
Great leaders find balance between party platform, truth and doing what is right that inures to the benefit of the people and country. We pray for our leaders that they do not get pulled into the melee of ideological tug and pull.
The conservative view is not the standard of rightness, the only right view and approach to solving the issues of this nation; and every Democrat, liberal or progressive, is not evil, demon possessed and hell bent on leading this great democratic experiment down the road to socialism. Justice and equality are not social issues, they are not political issues, they are inalienable rights guaranteed by the constitution.
It is only that we have been able to find compromise and balance with our opposing ideologies and opinions that we have remained this beacon of freedom and democracy to the world. There are leaders, good people imbued with wisdom in both political parties. It is as the iconic Fmr. President Ronald Reagan believed, "getting elected was to govern, not to score political points."
Commitment to service, commitment to the people, and commitment to govern to the good of the country is needed; courage to hold true to your commitment to serve more so than towing the party line is an essential quality. Remember, we serve at the pleasure of God, not for the approval of man. Romans 13:1 "Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.