Let grace have its way

God's creation is one big blended family. He created us to be relational beings. Needing one another, reacting to and interacting with one another. The family is the foundational institution of creation; when it functions relationally as God has purposed, the events of our society, the move and flow of our communities, our country seem to work better.
In the family are Africans and African Americans, Asians and Asian Americans, Europeans and European Americans, Arabs and Arab Americans, Jews and Jewish Americans, Latino and Hispanic Americans: we are His creation, the blended family that has one thing in common , we belong to Him. He, in His providential and perfect wisdom, put us together as we are, it is workable. God does put together failures.
Our problems, our struggles, our differences are purposed to humble ourselves before Him, to lean on each other as we lean on Him; to draw us to pray for one another and love of one another as He loves us. We are the blended family of God.
Blended families can be distant, fractured, relationally superficial; this is empirical fact. This is the picture of the family of God today. This is the witness of the body of Christ. The witness of our conduct speaks loud and drowns out our verbal witness. The apostle Paul warns us of this pitfall in 1 Corinthians 9:27, he was guarded and disciplined so that, "..when I have preached to others, I myself should become disqualified." Paul was determined that his conduct did not cancel out his witness and his voice for the gospel he preached.
Disciplined conduct extends beyond the normal day to day Christian walk; this need is magnified when we find ourselves in the struggles and storms of life. Praying together brings strength and bonding during the valley experiences. Pray for grace to help at the hour of need.
Allow grace to work its good and perfect work.
My family is blended. I have children through a previous marriage and relationships. My wife does not have children. We have been married for 28 years but the family has never had relational closeness. Blended families often lack genuinely demonstrated acts of love for one another. Expressions of love for one another may be given on holidays and special days of recognition. Beyond that, it's a stretch. But prayer changes things. Prayer changes us. When you pray for healing, for relationships to become real, Jesus will fix it.
We are going through a valley experience that drew the blended family together. My wife and the children's mother were both in need of a great move of grace. My wife was scheduled for a spinal fusion surgical procedure, the children's mother had contracted COVID, was in the hospital and in ICU. We have had an affinity in prayer for the grace of healing for the both of them. We have prayed individually and collectively; we prayed for His will and for grace. That is what families do. "Now this is the confidence we have in Him, that if we ask anything according to His will, He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, whatever we ask, we know that we have the petitions we have asked of Him. (1 John 5:14-15)
The blended family of America is in trouble. We are in a valley of testing, a valley of storms. Our actions and reactions do not reflect our identity. We are a nation that boasts of how God has blessed us but our conduct is no reflection of the God fearing people we claim to be. When have you seen a family so divided against one another. We need to pray for His grace.
All things in the socio-economic, political and even theological arenas are me-driven. Do whatever is necessary to put me first, keep me first. The biblical principles of our founding have lost their flavor, missed the bullseye. But it started off in an errant trajectory; centuries later it is far from the mark.
I was listening to a sermon by a prominent evangelical preacher who warned of the threat of socialism creeping into America's politics and social policies. He talked about some of the signs of evidence we are seeing. The cancel culture, the destruction of our monuments, the erasure of our history. And more, all evincing the steady creep toward godless socialism. True the world order is in decline, there is a great falling away from the faith and Scripture is literally unfolding before our eyes. Those preachers standing on the watchwall must sound the warnings. But we must do it with truth and justice as our guide.
One of the things that stood out to me from this sermon that evinces the creeping of godless socialism, one of the signs was the tearing down of our monuments and the erasure of our history. Let's take a closer examination of that theological assertion.
In recent years, he noted, that we have seen during protests and demonstrations that participants have pulled down our monuments; socialist want to erase the history of the society and culture it wishes to overtake. The monuments pulled down by protesters over the past two summers were not monuments to liberty and justice. These were monuments that perpetuate lies and mythologies. These should have never been erected as monuments that represent Americanism. The monuments pulled down represented division, oppression and the denial of human dignity. America, the land of the free, the land of liberty and justice for all, the one nation under God, should have removed them and began to live out its creed.
We need to pray for grace. We serve a God of justice who is a righteous Judge. He hates unbalanced scales.
The preacher, and this is a preacher I admired for his sound doctrinal teaching and exegesis, said that the erasure of our history was also a result of the pulling down of our monuments. Another sign of socialism creeping into our way of life.
As mentioned, the monuments were not statues of unity but glorying in our dark history of division. They should be in museums and not occupying our city squares. A detailed historical account can accompany each exhibit.
The protesters who pulled down the monuments were not driven by the desire to erase history but by the determination that history should be recorded accurately.
Some state legislators are drafting laws and passing legislation that prohibits the teaching of slavery in America. Is that not the erasure of history. Were the protesters on a socialist bent or were they just tired of begging for the crumbs that fall from the masters tables; tired of living in the squalor of the cabins behind Main Street. America has a problem of spiritual arrogance. It always presumes that their journey and trajectory has always been in the will of God. We turn a blind eye to the valley of storms, and trials we are in.
God brought my blended family to a point of sincere prayer for one another. A point where we moved beyond the superficial to genuine relational caring. We prayed for grace.
America, seek genuine relational experiences within our society, our government, our culture, our churches. Pray for grace, and let grace have its way.
