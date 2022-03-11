Pulaski County Schools will not be in session on Friday in a show of support for the Southwestern Lady Warriors basketball team, who are competing in the State Tournament.
It's not the first time school has been dismissed because of a sporting event -- and, hopefully, it won't be the last.
Yet every time classes are cancelled because of a team's success, you always have a few people gripe.
The complaint usually goes something like this: "Will the school provide emergency childcare for working parents?"
The answer is no.
Your school system is not a daycare.
Your school system is a place to learn. Kids gather knowledge at school and they also learn rudimentary human behavior -- like showing support for your friends and classmates, whether they are struggling with life or are having success in an athletic endeavor.
I know not everyone is stoked because we have a basketball team playing at Rupp Arena. But many of us are -- and by closing the schools, it gives people in the community the opportunity to take their kids to Lexington and participate in the celebration of the SWHS girls' basketball phenomenon.
Just in case you are out of the loop, the Lady Warriors have won the last two 12th Region Tournaments and three of the last four. And this season, coach Junior Molden's talented squad is making some noise in the Sweet 16. On Wednesday, the Lady Warriors defeated rugged McCracken County, the No. 2-ranked team, 67-56. The Lady Mustangs came into that game with a 31-1 record.
Anything can happen in a State Tournament setting, but the Lady Warriors appear to have a really good shot of advancing even farther in the Sweet 16. In 2019, Southwestern climbed to the finals, but fell to Ryle. Who knows, maybe this year a championship game appearance would turn out better for the blue and orange.
I give kudos to superintendent Patrick Richardson -- a former athlete himself -- for allowing all the students in his system the opportunity to enjoy this tournament. And kudos to SWHS principal Mark Flynn -- a former athlete and coach -- for fostering an atmosphere of academic and athletic balance at his school.
Yes, I'm a former athlete and an old sports editor -- maybe I'm a little biased -- but I think athletics are so very important to local schools. They are a source of pride and also can provide positive influences in a young person's life.
I can certainly recall the excitement when the Pulaski County boys' basketball team won the State Tournament in 1986. And in later years, both PC and Somerset High sparked excitement on the gridiron with state titles.
I know it might present a little hardship for people who can't make it to the game -- or simply aren't interested -- but have to find somewhere for their kids to stay when school is out of session.
But look at the big picture. Win or lose on Friday, these young ladies have written a success story we all should celebrate.
Go Lady Warriors!
JEFF NEAL is the Editor of the Commonwealth Journal. Reach him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
