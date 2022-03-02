Let's put the biblical truths into our lives

This column is undergoing its fourth complete rewrite. So far, the only thing that has stayed the same is the title.
Spinning through the drive-thru at a local restaurant, my hand reached through the car window to hand the girl at the window my credit card. "Russia has just launched missiles against Ukraine," she breathed. My wife nodded and responded, "The only thing we can do is pray."
"I've been praying non-stop all morning," she assured.
It's a very practical example of the Bible -- our faith -- in life, isn't it? There wasn't much else in common between us. There were at least 40 years difference in our ages. The color of our skin was different. There were probably dozens more things that we did not share.
But for some reason, in that moment, we both shared faith. I know what I was thinking at the time. I had been pondering all morning as I had watched the breaking news on the television. In all our sophistication and technology, Solomon was right. There is nothing new under the sun (Ecclesiastes 1:9). Evil still runs rampant in the hearts of many.
I wonder what was in her mind. Were her thoughts remembering the words of Jesus, "There will be wars and rumors of wars" (Matthew 24:6)? Was she frightened? Was she anxious? Could she have been concerned that this kind of war might usher in the end of time?
We live in a time when technology and weaponry have the capability of doing things that no other war has ever done. We see the effects of sin -- and death -- at every turn, on every day. Such a notion is terrifying, and it's so understandable why people worry today.
That's where the Bible steps into our lives again. The reality for the believer is that God -- not armies, governments, or discussions at a peace table -- is our refuge and strength (Psalm 46:1). The comfort in that truth is mentioned time and time again through Scriptures. "Be to me a rock of habitation to which I may continually come; You have given commandment to save me, for You are my rock and my fortress" (Psalm 71:3).
Inflation may cause the meltdown of the economy, diseases may spread from continent to continent, and political powers may move tanks and weapons the way some move pieces on a chessboard. Even though mountains crumble, God is in the midst of the lives of His people. He will be with them through the end, finishing the good work that He has started (Philippians 1:6).
But culture today encourages us not only to doubt that God is working, but it persuades us to doubt He even exists. Like Job, we will often wonder why circumstances unfold as they do, but we must not lose perspective. The intricate order and structure of creation and life itself speak more to a design than an accident. Life cries out, looking for answers beyond today, desperately seeking hope for tomorrow.
And that's where the Bible steps into life even one more time. God knows we have a bigger problem than wars and rumors of wars, or even whether guns are too easily available. Jesus said, "You have heard the Law say, 'Do not murder,' but I tell you, 'Do not even be angry with your brother'" (Matthew 5:21). The problem continues to provide far too many ways for our hearts, our minds and our hands to sin.
This coming Wednesday, many denominations mark the beginning of the season of Lent with a service for Ash Wednesday. The day provides a reminder of the frailty of human life and the need for reconciliation with the God whose standards hold us accountable. Tradition uses the structure of a worship service that culminates in the imposition of ashes upon the forehead of the believer. Ashes traditionally have served as a symbol of sorrow and repentance.
Life is running at record-breaking speed. Someone said, "A person born in 1900 had more in common with Moses than with a person born today." Just think about the changes that have occurred within your lifetime. Even if we don't question the value of tradition, in the hectic pace of life, we don't have time for tradition.
Some churches are trying to help the Bible continue to step into life. St. Mark's United Church of Christ in New Albany is attempting to bring the traditions of the past into the simple expressions of the present. Instead of getting fries and a drink, folks can go through a drive-thru line on Ash Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and receive an imposition of ashes. The line will be accessible from the Third Street side of the building.
Perhaps your church has plans for bringing the Bible into the lives of the community. Share them with me through my email address at the bottom of the column. Over the next few weeks, we will be discussing how churches are attempting to speak the peace and hope of Scripture into the lives of those who are hurting.
Another tradition of Lent is the idea of sacrifice. Many believers give up tangible items during the season to help their hearts remember the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus offered. Some people decide to give up something they enjoy -- chocolates, social media, swearing, coffee, sodas, eating meat -- to keep their perspective and heart right for the season. Often, people sacrifice things during Lent, only to allow them back into their lives after Easter.
During the next few weeks, let's think about a handful of items that we need to sacrifice -- not just for the next 40 days, but for the rest of our lives. Let's see if putting these biblical truths into life can make a difference in our attitudes and behavior.
