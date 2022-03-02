Lift every voice in unity

It was good to have recognized and appreciated the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans during this annual celebration of Black History Month. This year's recognitions had a significant resound amid the efforts of erasure, denial, exclusion: let's rewrite our history and make it sanitized and comfortable.
We are a nation in need of racial healing. But healing can only begin, Dr. Tony Evans says, through educating ourselves about how we got to the place we are in. Then we need to understand God's purpose for unity in the body of Christ and the part that race plays in His plan.
As stated in a previous commentary, history is not just the past, but the past inscribed with the blood, sweat and the strivings of people, individuals, and collectively as a community, and of diverse cultures that make this a nation, the undergirding of who we are today.
History is about belonging. It serves as a collective memory of our shared past, connecting us to one another as a people. Silences, erasures and exclusions from this shared past deny membership to the nation.
African American history, Black History is not meant to embarrass or shame anyone. It is to stake a claim of membership in this nation. In 1899, James Weldon Johnson penned the lyrics to a poem, "Lift every voice and sing." His younger brother, J. Rosamond Johnson set the lyrics to music. The song became known as the Negro National Anthem.
Johnson, who had impressive credentials in education, diplomatic service, politics, social activism and literature, captures in the lyrics the strivings of the African American in this journey of liberty and justice for all.
A google search pulls up for me an analysis of the lyrics and themes of the poem and song.
By the way, anything that one wants to know and learn about the history of this country, Black History intertwined with American history, can be found through internet searches. The efforts of erasure by prohibiting the teaching of authentic history in our schools is futile. It's all available with a point and click.
Throughout the poem, Johnson celebrates the African American heritage and does not shy away from the darkness they suffered. The poem is optimistic while acknowledging the horrible atrocities and giving hope for the day when freedom and acceptance is realized.
"Lift every voice and sing, till earth and heaven ring, Ring with the harmonies of Liberty;" the lyrics ring with an optimistic yearning. Hear us America, see us America, acknowledge the stony path you have caused us to travel, yet we have remained striving for the promise of America through weary years, and through silent
tears.
The poem draws on the strivings of men and women who fought for equal rights, suffered at the hands of others, and died without the freedom they deserved; it is their strivings and struggles that inspires us to stand in the light of the hope of unity today.
Johnson, one of the influential writers during the Harlem Renaissance, draws on life lessons and the experiences of his career of advocacy and diplomatic service. He was a graduate of Atlanta University, a HBCU, served as U.S. consul to Venezuela and Nicaragua under President Theodore Roosevelt; he was the first African American professor to be hired at New York University, and was a professor of creative literature and writing at Fisk University. Johnson also served as the Executive Secretary and Operating Officer of the NAACP in 1920. The lyrics of the poem are wrought in his brush with the reality of the twoness of the African American and the yearning for oneness.
"Sing a song full of the faith that the dark past has taught us, sing a song full of the hope that the present has brought us."
Today, let's lift every voice in unity.
