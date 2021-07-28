Make sure you take the right road

When we moved to this area nearly two years ago, we got to experience the uniqueness of highway 1247. We were shopping at one of the stores on US 27; it may have been Kroger North. We didn't know our way around, didn't know the street names but we knew that 1247 would get us home. We left Kroger, it was dark; things look a little different when its dark.
We left out of the Kroger parking lot, I am not certain how we ended up on 1247, but it was a road number we were familiar with, so we turned onto it. Nothing looked familiar. We kept driving and things looked less and less familiar. We found ourselves way out in the country. We found a place to pull over and we put our address into the GPS to navigate our way home. We later learned that 1247 is a winding road broken up by US 27, and at one time was the only road out of this area. I've never taken an accurate count but between Somerset and Stanford, 1247 intersects with US 27 multiple times. It's a road that suggests that it is the right road but not necessarily the road to take you to where you want to go.
On the journey of life, there are many roads we choose to travel, some because they offer familiarity but prove to be less familiar the more we travel along.
In these unprecedented times, we are traveling along on some roads that are false representations of the what is familiar and right. Proverbs 26:23 speaks of this, the way is misleading "Like common clay vessels covered with the silver dross." It appears right, it appears to have value, it appears to be leading in the right direction, but is not. Such is the state of the affairs of the nation, of the church, of the politics of our time.
There is a seamless divide between political ideologies and the church. Our constitution prohibits government from imposing on the rights of worship, it shall not encumber the church with its laws and restrictions. The church of today, however, has fused conservative theology and conservative political ideology. To listen to the discourse of the hour, we wonder whether we are traveling on the right road.
It is not enough that we have vitriol spuing out of the mouths of politicians, we now have vitriol falling from the lips of the clergy in the pulpits. The more conservative your view, the more righteous your view. And woe unto you if you disagree; righteousness has been weaponized. You can only enter in if you are conservative. Jesus did not require that we ascribe to any particular ideology; that would be entering the sheepfold by climbing up some other way. Jesus is the door. (John 10:1 & 7)
The unsaved and even the immature follower would be hard pressed to see Jesus represented in the dialogue and discourse of the religious community today. We have veered off course, taken a turn down a road that appears familiar; we are using motivated reasoning to remain on the errant path because it feels right to us, ignoring the fact that it doesn't line up with Scripture.
Motivated reasoning is a phenomenon studied in cognitive science and social psychology that uses emotionally biased reasoning to produce justification or make decisions that are most desired rather than those that accurately reflect the evidence, while still reducing cognitive dissonance.
The pushback against social distancing, the wearing of masks and getting vaccinated is motivated reasoning; pushing through legislation that restricts or encumbers voter access to the polls is motivated reasoning; the legislative move to prohibit the teaching of slavery's impact and influence on the America we know is motivated reasoning. It is leading the country down a familiar road but an errant path.
Motivated reasoning is nothing new in principle. 1 Cor. 10:13 lets us know that there is nothing new. We have just parenthetically defined it. The Pharisees in Jesus' day employed it. Nicodemus came to Jesus at night saying, "Rabbi, we know that You are a teacher come from God; for no one can do these signs that You do unless God is with Him." They knew He was from God yet they reasoned to crucify Him. Motivated reasoning is a dangerous thing.
It was motivated reasoning that kept the Africans and those Blacks born in enslavement as sub-humans for 250 years; motivated reasoning that promoted the enactment of Black Codes, the entanglements of Reconstruction, Jim Crow and the pushback of the Civil Rights Movement. All denying the facts and evidence of Black excellence in education, science, politics and social engagements. Motivated reasoning is a dangerous practice.
America is traveling a familiar road heading toward an undesirable destination. Ideologies reign; ideological principles have replaced God principles. Its no longer what God said in His Word but what the ideological principles of the political party says. Ideology is an idol god. Aligning oneself with the right ideology rewards you with the stamp of approval on this side and rightness on the day of accountability. But God said, there is only one way to stand right before Him.
Not on familiar roads, but only on the right road. In John 14:6 Jesus, said, " I AM the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father except by Him."
Line up under ideologies if that is the familiar road you want to travel, but if it doesn't line up with Scripture, if it doesn't measure up to the values and standards of the God you serve, then perhaps you need to get back on the right road. Input your life, your ideas, your principles and values into the GPS - God's Positioning System.
