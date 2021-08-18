Molding the next generation of leaders

I grew up in small-town America. My father was not a part of my life during my early, formative years; what formed my ideas of what a man is supposed to be, what was expected of him, and how he should conduct himself with a woman and with people in authority, I learned from the older boys and the men I encountered in our community.
I watched for signals on what mannerisms, what behaviors and even attitudes that were expected and acceptable; what would get me noticed and advance my interests. The adults, the older boys, the men smoked cigarettes and drank beer and strong spirits, so when I was in high school, I began to smoke cigarettes and to drink beer, wine and strong drinks. I learned their values and standards of behavior and attitudes. It moulded my perspectives on life, influenced my decisions, my actions and my reactions to the issues of life well into my adult years. It is important that young people get the right signals on values, moral values, integrity and social standards early in life.
That principle of adult responsibility has not changed; we seem to have forgotten that. The emerging generation is getting mixed signals from their adults and those in positions of authority. What we instill in them now will find expression in their conduct and attitudes, mark of integrity, respect for themselves, respect for one another and for authority as they grow into adolescents and adults. Our hope for a civil society standing for integrity, compassion and respect for authority rests in what we show them now by our conduct and response to the issues of our times.
The apostle Paul, in his letter to Titus, the young pastor in Crete, gave directions on how the church community should conduct themselves. The older men were to be sober, reverent, temperate, sound in faith, in love, in patience; they were to be examples and mentors to the community and particularly the young men. Likewise, the older women were to serve as examples and mentors to the young women. (Titus 2:1-8) God has a certain order of conduct for those that are His. And we are His, Colossians 3:12 lets us know that we are His chosen ones, holy and dearly loved...
Our reverence for God has atrophied in the twenty-first century; respect for authority has plummeted in the past decade; civility has turned to vitriol and name-calling; as a nation, as a society, we are on the brink of total dysfunction.. We do not honor God.
Romans 13:1-2 encourages, "Let every soul be subject to the governing authorities. For there is no authority except from God, and the authorities that exist are appointed by God. (2) Therefore whoever resists the authority resists the ordinance of God, and those who resist will bring judgement on themselves."
We are cloaked in ideological labels that have shrouded our character in an obsessive bent to be right and justifies our vitriolic and irrational behavior. In the name of conservatism, liberalism, progressivism and patriotism, we stand toe to toe in defiance to authority and without social decorum. We need to pause to consider what the children are seeing, how they are processing our words and our actions.
Delayed processing is an audio signal processing technique that records an input signal to a storage medium and then plays it back after a period. When the processed audio is blended with the unprocessed audio, it creates an echo-like effect, whereby the original audio is heard followed by the delayed audio. Works well for the music recording industry. (Google)
Humanity, this generation, employs this cognitive technique wherein that which they are hearing, that which they are seeing, that which they are witnessing their parents, other adults, and persons in authority responding to the issues and challenges of today is recorded in their memory storage; it is reasoned, rationalized and applied later as they experience challenges to similar issues of life; an echo-like response. What they witnessed overlays their processing and flavors their response. Is it any wonder that society gets progressively worst with each generation, grows more divided, more dysfunctional?
Jacob of the Old Testament, the father of Israel, was a deceiver. His manipulative character, his devious ways, his self-serving nature shaped the perspectives of his sons. A totally dysfunctional family: they sold their younger brother into bondage because they were envious of him, hated him. They learned this self-serving, deceiving behavior from their father Jacob. The lesson for us is that our actions, our attitudes, our perspectives and approach to problem solving do not go unnoticed by our children. They will learn to process life in like manner.
It is encumbered on the adults, leaders and persons appointed to positions of authority to more wisely invest in the emerging generation of leaders. We are to shape their minds, influence their thinking. Rational, godly thought processing will change the trajectory of our society and culture.
"You are what you think; change the way you think, what you think, your perspective, and you change you. Your thoughts, your beliefs are the rails on which your life runs." (J.P. Moreland, "The God Question")
The issues of today have stirred our emotions. Emotions are good, but we cannot allow them to reign in our lives, cause us to speak impulsively, irrationally, disrespectfully. We are to be ever mindful that as parents, as adults, as leaders, and as persons in authority, we are shaping the minds and the destiny of an emerging generation.
Therefore, watch your thoughts, they become words. Watch you words, they become actions. Watch your actions, they become habits. Watch you habits, they become character. Watch your character, for it becomes your destiny. (Not my words)
It is a weighted thing when we consider the responsibilities of leading. We must equip this emerging generation with the tools - social and civic values and principles, knowledge of our history, where we have been and its influence on today's society and culture, and critical thinking - to make us a better nation of justice and equality for all its citizens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.