NFL needs to adjust its hiring practices

Seventy percent of players in the National Football League are Black.
Yet there are very few Black head coaches. And this despite the fact that minority offensive and defensive coordinators have had a lot of success -- this year there were nine Black coordinators in the NFL's divisional round of the playoffs.
This week, Brian Flores -- a young Black coach who was fired after two consecutive winning seasons with the Miami Dolphins -- filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL and three teams, claiming discriminatory hiring practices.
Flores was infuriated after he received a text message from his old boss, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, congratulating him for being the candidate of choice of the New York Giants. Problem is, Belichick sent his text to the wrong Brian. He meant to send the text to Brian Daboll, the Bills' offensive coordinator -- who is white and did eventually get the Giants' job.
"It was humiliating to be quite honest," Flores said. "There was disbelief, there was anger, there was a wave of emotion for a lot of reasons. I think this is why we filed the lawsuit."
Flores wasn't scheduled to be interviewed until later in the week. He went through with the interview -- knowing what the outcome would be.
Flores' disgust stems from the blatant misuse of the Rooney Rule -- which requires teams to interview at least two external minority candidates for general manager/executive of football operations positions, head coach and all coordinator roles. At least one of those interviews must be held in-person for any head coach or general manager opening.
Tony Dungy, a Pro Football Hall of Famer who was head coach of Tampa Bay and Indianapolis, told The Associated Press last month that former Steeler owner Dan Rooney's goal with the rule was to slow the hiring process down and investigate different candidates instead of simply interviewing a minority candidate before announcing a hire.
"He wanted to create a process to search for candidates, not an interviewing quota," Dungy said. "My hope would be for owners to spell out very specifically what they're looking for and then have them really research a variety of people before making a decision."
Problem is, it seems many times that franchises interview minority coaches simply to check a box -- and then move on to their candidate of choice, which is more often than not, a white man.
Since the NFL implemented the Rooney Rule in 2003 to boost hiring of minority coaches, just 27 of 127 head coaching jobs have gone to minorities. This year, white men have filled the first four of nine head coaching openings -- although Byron Leftwich is thought to be the front-runner in Jacksonville.
The NFL had five minority head coaches this season -- three of them Black. Two of the three have already been fired, including Flores. The lone remaining Black head coach is the Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin, who has posted 15 consecutive winning seasons.
You have to wonder how some of these talented Black coaches are passed up. Eric Bieniemy, one of my favorite Bengals when he played in Cincinnati, has been a very successful offensive coordinator for the Kansas City Chiefs and has interviewed for several head coaching vacancies.
Teryl Austin, a senior assistant defensive coach under Tomlin in Pittsburgh, has been interviewed for 11 head coaching jobs without being hired.
Marcus Brady, the Colts' offensive coordinator, engineered a top three NFL offense this past season. He deserves a look. So does the Packers' Jerry Gray. And the Bill's Leslie Frazier.
Todd Bowles, the former head coach of my beleaguered Jets, certainly deserves another shot. He may be the best defensive coordinator in football.
It took years before folks around the NFL accepted Black quarterbacks as a viable option. Now, no one really thinks about it much.
We can only hope we will see the same evolution with head coaching gigs. There are so many talented Black coaches around the league, there certainly should be more diversity within the head coaching ranks.
Perhaps, if nothing else, Flores' lawsuit will make people around the NFL think about their hiring practices. Perhaps it will force them into making some adjustments.
You certainly can't mandate that an owner hire a minority head coach. But if these minority candidates are just given a fair shake, the number of successful Black head coaches in the NFL will rise.
JEFF NEAL is the editor of the Commonwealth Journal. You can email him at jneal@somerset-kentucky.com.
