Our God is woke

Woke has become the latest dernier cri in the arena of political and social push and pull. It crept into the vernacular of social discourse in 1962. An article in the New York Times Magazine by African American novelist William Melvin Kelly introduced it. White Beatniks, an anachronism in today's identities, were appropriating Black Culture; the essay was titled, "If You're Woke You Dig it." The origins of the term had nothing to do with today's identity.
The term became a watchword in the African American communities and particularly during the unrest after the Michael Brown killing in Ferguson, Missouri. In the six years since Michael Brown, the watchword has been co-opted in the cultural war. Merriam-Webster defines woke as an awareness of and actively attentive to important facts and issues, especially issues of racial and social justice.
In today's toxic, partisan pollical culture, the term has devolved into a cause on the conservative right. It is shorthand for political progressiveness for liberals, a leftist culture trending toward socialism. In its purest intentions, the term is about being aware of and active in advocating against social injustices. And in that vein of reference God is woke.
Injustice displeases God. Numerous Scripture passages from Exodus to Revelation speak of God's position on inequality, injustice and the maltreatment of the poor and marginalized. The tone and purpose of legislation moving through the halls of congress clearly affirms that America just doesn't get it. Opprobrium best describes the stain on America's creed of justice and equality. There is no shame. America presses onward under the banner of conservative rightness. They look askance at the collateral damage. "If you see oppression of the poor and perversion of justice and righteousness in the province, don't be astonished at the situation, because one official protects another official, and higher officials protect them." (Eccl 5:8) This is our reality. This is the America we have come to be.
A close examination of the purpose of legislation to prohibit the teaching of America's real history shows itself to be utterly ridiculous. Twenty-three state legislatures have introduced, prefiled and enacted bills prohibiting the teaching on racism. Some explicitly prohibit teaching from the New York Times' 1619 project. The publication frames America's history in the raw context of slavery and buttresses the Critical Race Theory. Anathema to the fabled presentation of how America became this great democratic superpower. The digital universe library is full of the information legislators want to suppress. Google 'The Federal Writers Project' and page through accounts from former slaves, view pictures of their keloid backs. The graphic art of the overseer's whip.
The 2020 election was one of the most secure election in our history. Election officials and security experts have stated that voter fraud is rare and the system has strong checks in place to protect the integrity of the voting process. However, responding to baseless claims, seventeen states have enacted restrictive voting laws in 2021. The Democrats, labelled the Left, has the opinion that these new laws are an assault on the gains in equal access to the polls; Republicans, labelled the Conservative Right, opine that the new laws were necessary to protect the integrity of the voting process. Two divergent perspectives drawn from the same data source.
We have just 56 years of legislative equality, and from the perspective of the Conservative Right, who by the way were never supportive of the need to redress social injustice, believe that enough is enough; we are trending leftist and socialist, we are destroying America's standards, values and the American way of life, as we continue our quest for justice and equality for all our citizens.
Now here's the rub on woke in particular to the restrictive voting laws: a few big name corporations and Major League Baseball used their resources and influence to make a social justice statement. The Georgia voting laws were the incitation to action. These provocations by corporate giants led to more restrictive legislation but this time they are the targets. The corporate officers, the controller and the boards of directors can be subject to personal liability for woke activities.
Senator Marco Rubio, (R. Fla), has introduced new legislation designed to curtail corporate influence in social justice movements. The Mind Your Own Business Act will hold corporate directors and officers personally liable; they must prove that their actions were in the best interest of the shareholders. When the risk becomes personal, the imposition that injustice places on the necks of the oppressed seems less imperative.
In his press release, the Senator said, "Patriotic Americans who love their country and the opportunity it provides should be able to fight back against the growing tyranny of the woke elites running corporate America."
Being woke has come to infer that one is anti-America, trending socialist and hell-bent on denigrating the values and standards of our way of life. It is not. Woke is acknowledging that as great as God has blessed us to be, we are not perfect; there are injustices that need to be corrected. It means that we need to look at each other through the eyes of the God we serve. It means that we are concerned that our fellow citizens have equal access to the liberties and privileges guaranteed in the preamble of our constitution.
"He has shown you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you. But to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God." (Micah 6:8)
Justice is slowly dying. It's like the frog sitting in increasingly warming water unaware that it is reaching the boiling point that brings death.
