Rage machine isn't troubled by facts

After a recent trip to Europe, Herbie Ziskend found himself responding to comments like this one from a Twitter user named Benny.
"Only Kamala Harris would find it appropriate to laugh when talking about the topic of Ukrainian Refugees," it said.
Ziskend, a senior communications adviser for the vice president, was succinct.
"No surprise: but this is wildly out of context," he tweeted. "I was in the room. The @VP and President were laughing about who would speak first amidst simultaneous translations. They were certainly not laughing about refugees."
The occasion was a joint appearance with Polish President Andrzej Duda. A reporter had posed two questions, one for Harris and the other for Duda.
The two leaders paused before responding. Each had a question to answer, but who would go first?
"Okay," Harris said, and Duda laughed.
"A friend in need is a friend indeed," Harris quipped, and she laughed, too.
Harris had used the phrase about a friend in need earlier in the news conference, and Duda had echoed it in expressing gratitude for the additional troops President Joe Biden had deployed to support NATO's eastern flank.
Responding to the reporter's question, Duda said he had asked Harris to help speed up the process so that Ukrainian refugees with relatives in the United States would be able to join their families.
Harris followed up.
"So the United States is absolutely prepared to do what we can and what we must, to support Poland in terms of the burden that they have taken on, ..." she said.
She had been asked whether the United States would commit to accepting a specific number of refugees, and she didn't really say.
Those in the right wing rage machine weren't worried about the details, though. For them, it was all about that lighthearted moment in a 48-minute news conference. It was all about riling up the base.
The official Fox News Twitter account pointed out that network personality Sean Hannity had called the vice president's laughter "humiliating for America."
"She's obviously in way, way, way over her head, …" he said. "She doesn't really seem to have any grasp on much of anything. It's pretty humiliating for the country."
He was promoting the image of a vice president without a clue, the same one Fox News host Maria Bartiromo put forth in a subsequent discussion with Stephen Miller, an adviser to former President Donald J. Trump.
"Here's Kamala Harris with really no answers about gasoline prices," Bartiromo told Miller.
She was introducing a clip of Harris at a news conference in Romania.
"Watch how she responds," Bartiromo said. "Look."
The clip included a reporter's question, then showed Harris looking over to the other person on the platform.
"It was a heart-stopping moment," Miller said. "She was asked about gasoline prices and inflation in America, and she tried to defer to President Duda, the Polish president. It is truly horrifying to think that the vice president of the United States lacks confidence so extremely on our domestic issues that she wants the president of Poland to discuss our gas prices and our inflation. And then she starts stammering about the Black Sea and reading her notes."
Again, the news conference was in Romania. Harris was appearing with that country's president, Klaus Iohannis.
The clip hadn't shown the reporter's second question, the one for Iohannis. Harris simply did what she had done in Poland, looking to Iohannis to determine who would answer first.
A transcript shows Harris saying the leaders had discussed a range of topics, including the Black Sea. She did address rising gas prices, but the edited video didn't show that.
The clip and Bartiromo's description of it were a clear distortion of what actually happened.
Do you suppose Bartiromo and Miller knew that? Do you think they cared?
