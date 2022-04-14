Rejected by the dreamboat, again

Listen, reading about other people's dreams can be the most tedious form of torture and, yet, I just have to tell someone this because, honestly, this keeps happening.
So I'm dreaming I'm on the school bus sitting beside my childhood friends Jodie and Stephanie. Sitting in front of us is my all-time hardest high school crush, whom I'll call Todd.
Wait, can you have a crush on a guy named Todd? Probably not possible. Aaron? Nah. Sheldon? Nope. Let's call him Jason. And let's throw in a last name: French.
In the dream, Jason is turned around in his seat, talking to us. He is wearing the burgundy plaid flannel shirt I always admired, his hair is close cropped but still somehow curly, and his face is angular and gorgeous. Most importantly though, Jason is being funny. I can't remember what he's saying, but he's being his usual quippy self.
(To clarify, Jason was the type of guy who would casually and correctly answer a question about quantum gravity in physics class and then make a joke that even the teacher would laugh at.)
So I'm sitting there and feeling like the conversation is going really well. Jason, a), is talking to me (kind of) and, b), I'm not sounding like a total idiot (this, to be clear, is just a general feeling I have about the dream--I don't remember the conversation).
What I do remember is what happened next. Because suddenly, right there in front of me, Jason says something, and then, in slow-mo, leans in over the back of the green, pleather bus seat. I'm so sure he's going to kiss me, I've practically puckered up but instead, he turns and kisses Stephanie. The dream zooms in on the kiss and I clearly see his perfect lips touch her lips, and she's surprised but glad.
In turn, my heart is crushed and Jodie looks at me sympathetically, pats my hand even, because every girl in my grade knows I have a crush on Jason French. Including Stephanie. But I can't be angry with her because who wouldn't want to be kissed by a dreamboat?
So that's the dream. I woke up feeling bereft and rejected until I realized I wasn't 15 anymore and am married instead to a pretty perfect guy.
But. I was in the mood to ruminate. And that rumination resulted in this thought: While I have not had that specific dream before, I've had a thousand-million versions of it over the years and in every one, I get re-rejected by the crushes I had when I was in grade school.
Weird? Weird.
But what does it mean?
Now, dream interpretation is only slightly more boring to me than hearing about other's people dreams, but, fair warning, I am going to launch into an analysis here.
First off, there must be a part of me that is badly stunted. Why else would I still be swooning (while asleep) over crushes I had when I was a teenager? Did some part of me freeze in time, right at the moment of formation, and stay locked there?
I can't think of any other reason why this is happening. It's not like I still think about these guys while awake and it's not like there is "the one who got away;" they all got away from me because I never "got" any of them. Also, it's not like Jason French, for example, went on to become an astrophysicist and work in Geneva. I think he works for Air Canada now. In the baggage claim department. Not that I looked him up.
Second, why the self-torture? Have I still not recovered from the rejection of my teenage years? And if I haven't, will I ever? Am I ever going to be old enough where, in my dreams, my teenage dreamboat falls for me? Or, more importantly, am I ever going to get to the point where I reject him?
Finally, I have to wonder why I'm having these dreams at all when, for all intents and purposes, I'm happily married to the man, figuratively at least, of my dreams? How's that for a mind-bender? Is my brain just playing a little game with me to remind me what feeling rejected feels like just so I can wake up and remind myself that I'm not rejected anymore?
Ugh. Who knows? And sorry for being so boring. But I do have to ask: Does this ever happen to any of you? Or am I the only one who, repeatedly, is always the loser while asleep?
