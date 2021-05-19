Remember, we only have today

Many would consider 2020 to be the worst year of their lives. It was challenging to say the least; but for those of us who have years piled on top of years in our lives, we have been through tough times before and we were able to draw upon the wisdom gained in those times to help us navigate through these times.
One thing about enduring tough times is that, if we are wise, if we are yielding, if we are trusting the God that we serve, He will reveal Himself to us and reveal us to ourselves.
A frequent question pondered among the believing community is, 'did God send this pandemic to get our attention?' and I do not wish to wade into that theological morass, suffice it to say that the God who reigns and is Sovereign allows things to happen and uses all things that happen to accomplish His purpose; even our mess ups.
When persecution arose against the first century church, Acts Chapter 8 says that the church scattered, left Jerusalem, and as they went they shared the gospel with the towns, cities and villages that they passed through. And the church grew.
In the 21st century, this pandemic temporarily closed the doors of our churches, but the word of God was not constrained; the churches moved to virtual worship, online services and some continued with limited, COVID safe practice in-person worship. And the amazing thing is that more people have been receiving the gospel than ever before. Many who would not normally attend in-person worship inside the building have tuned in and logged on to virtual worship, received hope and gave their lives to Jesus. Would they have otherwise? We cannot say, but we know that those who come are drawn by the Holy Spirit and through whatever venue He chooses.
In John chapter 9, there was a man who was blind from birth, and Jesus' disciples wanted to know whether it was his sin or that of his parents that caused his fate; Jesus answered, "neither this man nor his parents sinned but that the works of God should be revealed in him."
Has the works of God been revealed individually and collectively, in you, your home, our community, our nation during this pandemic. If nothing else, it has revealed ourselves to ourselves if we will honestly assess our actions and reactions.
With the busyness of our lives on hold, fewer social outings, fewer sports events, more virtual meeting, we have spent more time with ourselves and with our families than ever before. In most cases, the time spent together increased family bonds, strengthened relationships and reaffirmed commitments; in others it revealed fissures in their foundations. Incidents of domestic violence and abuse rose exponentially, drug use and overdoses picked up, as well as suicides and bouts with depression.
As a nation, an ungodly ugliness has revealed itself that threatens the unity and collaborative cohesion of this 'One nation under God.'
We are wasting precious time entrenched in and pursuing the rightness of our individual ideologies; we believe we have tomorrow, we will reconcile, we will unite and restore relationships once we establish and prove our point of view.
But James 4:13-14 tells us we only have today. "Come now, you who say, today or tomorrow we will go to such and such a city, spend a year there, buy and sell, and make a profit. (14) whereas you do not know what will happen tomorrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away. "
There is a philosophy that says seize the moments of opportunity when its presented, for the moments do not last, and they do not return for a second chance.
Somewhere in my reading this past week I ran across this: we are one with Him and can be one with one another through Him. (that Him being Christ)
Let us ask God to give us a spirit of unity rather than disunity, of peace rather than conflict, and of love rather than division; we are brothers and sisters in the family of God.
This is an opportunity for dialogue. Let's seize the moment, we only have this time, we only have this day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.