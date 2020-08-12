SCC ready to go with fall classes

Classes start Monday and we are so excited to welcome our students back. Here at SCC we have continued to prepare for a robust fall semester and that includes the return of our faculty and their preparation to teach you in a variety of classes.
It goes without saying that this fall is different from any other we have had in the past but it's also worth noting that we are absolutely ready for you to come to SCC. Whether you are returning to finish up classes, or just getting started, all of our campuses and centers are clean, have procedures and protocols in place to ensure the safest, sanitary environment possible. All of us (students faculty, and staff) have worked together to be sure we take care of each other while continuing to learn, train, and improve ourselves and our lives. We have had students back in one way, shape or form since late May in a variety of classes and currently have over 3,000 registered to start on August 17th, you could be one of them.
The current pandemic has forced many businesses to adjust the ways they work with customers and employees and we're no different. I can assure you that we are well organized and implementing measures for the safety and well-being of everyone. For instance, as you might expect, facemasks are required for everyone on our campuses and in our centers. Some faculty may use a face shield while teaching to ensure clarity during lecture. Gloves are necessary in high touch areas such as shared tools and equipment. Cleaning materials, sanitizing wipes, sprays and sanitizers are available in all areas and building so people can clean up after themselves and before use. Our maintenance/operations employees are using the latest sanitizing equipment every night in classrooms, labs, and offices in addition to deep cleaning all areas of the college. I have no worries about the cleanliness of our campuses.
We also practice social distancing so you and your fellow students don't have to be worried. This means our classrooms have capacity limits on them, and fewer students will be allowed in a room at one time. For the time being, our common areas are closed to groups and very limited based on space, if they are open. We'll be using technology at each opportunity to provide access and engagement with faculty and staff, we have ordered and are in the process of receiving over $700,000 worth of new classroom technology. This equipment allows simultaneous classroom delivery (in person and online) as well as loaner computers for student, and exterior Wi-Fi access at all our campuses, and centers. This is all designed to ensure you as a student can get everything you need to complete your classes and graduate on time.
We know many of you have put the decision to return or start your college career based on your family's needs, work, childcare, or other unique situation. Many of you have had to put off this decision because of K-12 schedule changes. SCC is still ready for you with late starting fall classes that run 12 weeks starting September 14, 2020, or the second 8 week session starting October 12, 2020. If you have been delayed in getting back to school this is your chance to still get all or most of your classes in this fall! We have 8, 12 and 16 week options ongoing all year long.
The reality is there is only one way to be sure you are not exposed to the COVID-19 virus and that is to stay at home, never venturing out into the public for food, gas, or other necessities. Of course, if you are susceptible for health reasons you should remain isolated but even then, SCC has options for you to take online classes. We can also help get you get enrolled from the phone or virtually with our expert student services people. We know that at SCC we are doing everything possible to be the safest place to continue your education and we are prepared for the days and months ahead when all of us come out of this situation. Call us today at 606-679-8501 and stay safe and healthy!
