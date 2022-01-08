Seeking a return to civilization

Rifts and estrangements are nothing new; they go back as far as recorded history. I have addressed the matter of family estrangement before COVID; I wanted to revisit the issue since COVID has apparently fueled the problem. Maddy Savage of the BBC writes, "Despite a lack of hard data, there is a growing perception among therapists, psychologists and sociologists that this kind of intentional parent-child 'break-up' is on the rise in western countries."
By estrangement, we mean situations in which one family remember refuses to communicate with another family member -- or, perhaps, any family member. No calls on Christmas or Mother's Day or Father's Day. No mail. Nothing. In other instances, communication is minimal and perfunctory.
Sometimes people ask to be cut off. Some people can be so cruel, abusive, toxic and ignorant that it is impossible to have a relationship with them. Or sometimes they are cruel and toxic toward one family member but not another. But perhaps just as tragic are estrangements that do not have to be -- the situation is not that bad. Whether you like Dr. Fauci or not is not the end of the world. Whether you choose to vaccinate or refuse a jab, there is no reason to treat those with a differing opinion contemptuously.
According to Savage, "... most break-ups between a parent and a grown-up child tend to be initiated by the child, says Joshua Coleman, psychologist and author of 'The Rules of Estrangement: Why Adult Children Cut Ties and How to Heal the Conflict.' One of the most common reasons for this is past or present abuse by the parent, whether emotional, verbal, physical or sexual. Divorce is another frequent influence, with consequences ranging from the adult child 'taking sides,' to new people coming into the family such as stepsiblings or stepparents, which can fuel divisions over both 'financial and emotional resources.'
"Clashes in values ... are also increasingly thought to play a role. A study … (from the) the University of Wisconsin showed value-based disagreements were mentioned by more than one in three mothers of estranged children …"
Politics has grown to become a significant perpetrator of estrangement; this is new. Consider that Teddy Roosevelt was a model for Republican politics while his cousin, Franklin Roosevelt, was a model for Democratic politics. It was not unusual for happily married couples to vote in opposite directions -- and think nothing of it.
Savage continues, "... at least part of the context for this is increased political and cultural polarization in recent years. In the U.S., an Ipsos poll reported a rise in family rifts after the 2016 election …"
Joshua Coleman, in the Atlantic, attributes the apparent rise in family rifts and estrangements to how family life has changed in recent decades:
"... Estranged parents often tell me that their adult child is rewriting the history of their childhood, accusing them of things they didn't do, and/or failing to acknowledge the ways in which the parent demonstrated their love and commitment. Adult children frequently say the parent is gaslighting them by not acknowledging the harm they caused or are still causing, failing to respect their boundaries, and/or being unwilling to accept the adult child's requirements for a healthy relationship.
"Both sides often fail to recognize how profoundly the rules of family life have changed over the past half century."
COVID issues are adding fuel to the fire. We have lost the ability to respect those with whom we disagree. The media, politicians, Facebook posts and the "new rudeness" agitates people to disrespect anyone who holds an alternate opinion.
We need to return to a commitment to disagree agreeably, and then to cease and desist discussing those subjects ad nauseam. But it takes all parties to agree to return to civilization.
