As humans, we love to complicate our relationships far beyond what is necessary.
Our relationship with sports is a prime example.
At its essence, "sport" as we know it is little more than a carnival game on steroids (figuratively and sometimes literally). Get a ball into a hoop, into a net, over a set of goal posts. Whatever. Run really fast, jump high, be physically strong.
All of these things are inconsequential in the grand scheme of the universe, and any moral framework therein. You don't have to be an exemplary human being to be an athlete. That's been proven time and time again. I mean, it's nice if you're not a jerk, but Charles Barkley was right: Being a big-name athlete doesn't make you a role model. It shouldn't. There is no inherent connection between ball handling skills and strength of character. The two are as unrelated as apples and airplanes.
And the sports business itself is dirty and steeped in disloyalty. Coaches and players change jerseys like someone trying on shoes at Foot Locker. Rules are skirted or outright broken in order to gain any advantage possible in a cutthroat field. The New England Patriots may or may not play fast and loose with their video cameras.
Yet, for some reason ... we care.
We care a lot.
And this past weekend is a reminder of why that isn't such a bad thing ... despite the fact that it complicates with emotion something which should be much more cut-and-dry.
I got to see this community celebrate that most coveted of achievements, a state championship in high school football. The first for a school with a long and proud tradition in the sport.
And it was absolutely magical.
To see how happy people were on social media, sharing the good news and glad tidings ... it warmed the cockles of my dark little heart. And the reaction the team, the band, the cheerleaders received at the downtown Somerset Christmas Parade on Saturday, stopping the buses to get out and receive cheers from the community that could be heard clear as day for blocks and blocks ... again. Magical.
Sports may be a shallow endeavor in and of themselves, but we imbue them with meaning. With feeling. We do so because of the human need to be a part of something bigger than ourselves, in a way that we can understand.
We search for that feeling in churches, in patriotic concerts, in political rallies, and in stadiums because life is spent on an island of one's own consciousness. We know that we share this world with other people, but we cannot perceive what it is to be them -- existence is inherently solipsistic. All that's real is in our own heads. Descartes and his demon, brains in vats, and all that. We seek out larger causes because it is a way to connect ourselves to others -- we know what they are thinking and feeling because it's what we are thinking and feeling. We are no longer alone on this plane of existence.
The uncomplicated nature of sports -- ball, goal, score -- is seemingly what makes this possible. We know that success in this task is positive, failure is negative. The hive mind with our fellow fans is achievable through such conceptual simplicity.
And yet, it's so much deeper than that because of the human element. In talking about Somerset High School, the people celebrating are parents, neighbors, co-workers. You know this kid; he used to live next door to you. This one, you teach in Sunday School. This one broke your window throwing a football when he was 8.
As someone who used to go to Somerset High School, it affects me too. Which is surprising. I had a bit of a cognitive disconnect (as teenagers are prone to experiencing) at that age. I had no problem buying in to the "bigger than ourselves" nature of University of Kentucky sports. Big Blue Nation? Tony Delk hitting threes to win the 1996 Final Four? Tim Couch and crew throwing it all over the field? Sign me up.
But in the high school social ecosystem, it all felt too forced. The "jocks" weren't my clique. "School spirit" felt like propaganda to a devout non-conformist. Being part of the band, I was expected to trot out there and perform for a stadium of football fans who didn't care if I was there or not, or at least that's how it felt. So while I liked a number of individuals involved with the football program -- some of my classmates who were friends, coach Jeff Perkins -- I resented the whole "institution" aspect of it at the same time.
A few years later, I found myself covering sports for the Commonwealth Journal. I got to sit in the pressbox and write about any number of Briar Jumper games, and that was fun. Writing about people playing games is not a shabby way to make some money. But I did the same for Pulaski County and Southwestern. As a journalist, I was there to be objective, not to be a fan.
A couple Fridays ago, however, I decided to check out Somerset's gorgeous new-look field for the semi-final contest against Breathitt County. It was the first time I had been to Clark Field in years and years, for anything other than a graduation ceremony. I stopped covering high school sports back during the Bush administration. It was a bad night to be out -- it was pouring and I got soaked (though I loved the decision to play Guns N' Roses' "November Rain" over the loudspeakers, very cheeky) -- but I had a blast.
It was fun watching this Kaiya Sheron kid I'd heard so much about, and seeing the athletic qualities that led to interest from the University of Kentucky. It was energizing to stand in the end zone, close to the action, and soak up all the enthusiastic cheers from the fans around me. It was joyous seeing people from my community so happy about winning and moving on to have a shot at the state championship. I'd rarely been so content to be drenched head to toe from rainfall.
That might be the first time -- separated from the social jungle of high school dynamics, from the obligations of journalistic integrity -- that I got to experience a Somerset High School football game as nothing but a fan. Pure and simple.
And I got to feel what other people felt, signing on to be part of something bigger than themselves, this Purple and Gold consciousness. What the crowd at the parade felt when the Jumpers returned home victorious the following weekend. What communities like ours all over the country feel all the time, seeing their emotions rise and fall -- and occasionally reach dizzying heights -- with the successes of the young people they've followed ever since these eventual gridders were just out of diapers.
Logically speaking, there's no reason I should have been at Clark Field as anything other than a witness to an exhibition of skill. What I saw was 22 teenagers on a plane of grass, running around and carrying an oblong ball.
But for some reason, we complicate these things. We bring emotion into it. We bring meaning into it.
And we are better off for it.
Congrats to the Briar Jumpers.
CHRISTOPHER HARRIS is a CJ Staff Writer. Contact him at charris@somerset-kentucky.com.
