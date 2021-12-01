Smallest acts of kindness can soothe the stings of the world

November's gifts are many: cooler weather, warmer hearts, and thankful souls.
Turkey and green bean casserole don't hurt, either.
But for now, let's stick with the soul-searching. We don't need Thanksgiving to remind us of all the blessings for which we are grateful.
This year, kindness tops my list.
I haven't always shown it, or earned it.
I was the center of my own attention in my youth, but back then I would have said I was not. Time and a softer heart are illuminating.
So I talk to my two daughters a lot about kindness. They're 6 and 7, so I don't tell them "be kind" like it's their job. I tell them kindness is important, kindness lifts people up, and it lifts us up to be kind.
I also tell them stories, because I am a storyteller from a long line of storytellers.
One day, my little girl asked me why I have a "piece of tree" on my office windowsill. I was busy and started to brush her off, but then I looked at that twig and thought about the precious old soul who gave it to me. I took the stick down and put it on the girls' small table, let them look at it, prick their fingers a bit on the needle-sharp tips. And told them a story.
A long time ago, I was a brand new reporter at my first internship in tiny Paris, Tennessee. The newspaper there covered a sprawling expanse of wide open spaces with scattered farms, factories, the usual.
It was a beautiful place to live, with fields of purple flowers on one end of summer and fields of corn and cotton on the other.
I loved it there, but I was lonely and terrified that I wasn't going to be brilliant at the job. I was afraid every day that I didn't know enough, didn't do enough, didn't fit in enough, wasn't quick enough. At the end of the summer, a hard-edged editor told me I was the best intern they'd ever had. I was more relieved than vain about it, because there had been some meanness aimed my way at the beginning that had my nerves on edge ever after.
For a dozen reasons, one week was particularly rough. I felt deflated and isolated. Then my editor sent me to take a picture of trees in the middle of nowhere, near the end of my shift. It was a pretty, sunny drive that took so long I stopped caring about the pretty, sunny drive. I got lost, because Google maps wasn't a thing yet (yes, I am that old).
Finally, I found the farm and the ancient farmer I needed. He took me on a walk deep in the woods behind his farmhouse and we took a picture of his odd pair of trees. At first glance, it looked like one tree had punched a branch through its neighbor. But look closer and you realize that no, the second tree just grew up and wrapped itself around the first tree's branch like a hug that never ended. It was neat.
We'd talked on the way. I don't know if he sensed that I was lonely or if he just needed company, too. But he gave me a walking tour of his trees. We walked along in comfortable silence for the most part, with him telling occasional stories and talking about the names and details of the trees. It was fascinating, and my stress began to unravel. We stopped for a while at a large tree that looked like something out of a fairy tale. I made and made over this one. It was a honey locust, and I had never seen or even heard of a tree with six-inch spikes all over it.
This man was so thrilled that I shared his appreciation for trees. He fished out his pocketknife and started sawing away at a piece for me to take home. It was a small knife and he was over 70 years old, with thin skin that got poked and bled a few times. I was horrified. I told him, don't hurt yourself! I don't need a keepsake. That made him even more determined. I remember very clearly what he said: "Nope. I mean for you to have this piece."
I wish I could tell him that I've had it for more than half my life now. I wish I could tell him what his kindness meant to a young girl who needed it.
The photos I took that day are lost to time; the farmer's name I've long since forgotten. But the most important details never left me.
It's amazing what sticks with you. I was lonely and sad for so many reasons that day, and I don't remember a single one of them. I remember only the kindness that undid them.
That afternoon was a master class in how to elevate another soul with little effort and much heart. I hope I've paid it forward.
For much of my life, I thought I was a good person. It didn't occur to me that I had to earn that title. I thought I had "being good" covered just because I didn't set out to be bad. I thought I had kindness covered because I was nice. I was busy and self-absorbed. I did not even know I needed to be a better person. I was content to bop along in my own little bubble, and let the rest of the world fend for itself.
Lo, the arrogance.
In time, wisdom overthrows the thoughtlessness of youth. I had to learn that "good" isn't merely the absence of bad, just as kindness is so much bigger than "nice."
One act of kindness can change someone's world. It can change the WHOLE world.
Our community is full of good people doing good work. This season, I pray that each of us looks for ways to lift up our neighbors -- be it with a meal, a gift, a dollar, a donation, a hug. If you have nothing to give, leave a kind word where it's needed.
Just like my friend, with his tree of thorns.
Just like another friend, with a crown of thorns.
