Some decisions on kids should be left to parents

"
I'm going to do what I know is right to protect our children" ~ Governor Beshear
Ruminate on our governor's statement for a moment, after which this column should end before it begins. I'm opining anyway. Government, particularly as it relates to the current pandemic discourse, is fond of quoting science and statistical data that translates to mandates over your personal behavior. Sometimes, this approach is rational. For example, statistics reveal that driving, after consuming alcoholic beverages, impairs one's ability to operate a vehicle safely, putting others at risk of serious injury or death, including the driver. But other times, one must consider if mandates are truly driven by such analysis or is based on something else. Governor Beshear, as anyone with children in public schools knows, has recently issued a mandate that orders all children K-12, including teachers and staff, to wear a mask while indoors with few exemptions. He goes on to defend his mandate by citing science. Good. He should. But does the science support the mandate, or is it that "something else" we should consider? Let's have a look.
Part of gathering statistics involves creating metrics of sets and subsets to help scientists and other disciplines better understand a particular phenomenon. Regarding COVID-19, counties have such a metric described as "zones" which informs citizens of current cases measured against an arbitrary population size. Pulaski County is currently in the "Red" zone. Red means there are at least 26 confirmed positive COVID cases per 100,000. Red, according to the government is decidedly bad, thus justifying mandates for citizen safety and protection, in this case, against an ever-mutating kind of virus we can never defeat...the coronavirus. COVID-19 is in the same family as the common cold or the flu. In other words, it isn't going away anytime soon as the Delta variant demonstrates. So, this is what we know. The base metric of 26 cases per 100,000 population is .00025. Using this base measure, this means there are at minimum roughly 16 confirmed positive cases of COVID in Pulaski County that has a population of approximately 66,000. Undoubtedly, there are more, perhaps much more meriting the mask mandate. As a side note, I am for the optional wearing of masks that demonstrate a high level of protection. Emphasis optional, as there are demonstrated adverse side effects of inhibiting the free flow of breathing air, (I know someone personally who contracted MRSA, doctor confirmed consequence of habitually wearing the ubiquitous blue mask). Yet according to the government, your flimsy blue cloth mask or favorite bandana passes muster, (emoji eye roll).
But analysis doesn't stop there. We also have demographic metrics, specifically used to understand how and to what extent this virus adversely affects age groups and those with comorbidities. According to the CDC, as of 08/03/2021 there have been a cumulative COVID related death count of two, ages 0-19. School age is 5-12. For comparison, there were 21 influenza deaths in Kentucky during the 2019-2020 flu season. The number of those flu related deaths ages 0-19...also, two. While all deaths are tragic, and the passing of our loved ones and friends devastating, I have one question for you governor, does .000025 mean we can allow the children to go to school unmasked? Concerned parents, you know, the ones ultimately entrusted with the care and needs of their children would like to know. Perhaps I can help you with that decision. You see sir, they aren't "our" children, the children belong to them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.