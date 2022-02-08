Tax reform is a good thing

The Somerset-Pulaski Co. Chamber of Commerce would like to express our support of the recent op-ed titled "Tax Reform is the Key to Growth" that was written by Kentucky Chamber of Commerce President Ashli Watts.
While progress on Tax Reform has been made in recent years, Kentucky still trails many of the States that surround us. Since the recovery started, 16 states have passed legislation to cut taxes, with more to come in 2022. These states include major competitor states like Missouri, Ohio, and North Carolina. Kentucky needs to make sure it is positioned to compete for population, workers, and jobs.
Kentucky's workforce participation rate has been declining for two decades, underperforming both national and regional averages. Currently, Kentucky's workforce participation rate is the third lowest nationwide. On top of these distressing trends, the overall size of Kentucky's economy grew by only 21 percent between 2000 and 2020, one of the lowest growth rates in the nation.
States with no or low income taxes have seen stronger population growth than higher-income tax states like Kentucky. Tennessee, which has no income tax, saw its population grow at twice the rate of Kentucky's over the past two decades. In fact, "states that forgo income taxes have seen their populations grow at twice the national rate" in the past ten years, according to the report.
In 2018 and 2019, Kentucky implemented a series of successful reforms to drive down income taxes. These reforms have generated strong revenues for the state and new economic growth and investment in Kentucky, proving that tax reform works.
Now is the time to build a competitive tax code to attract new residents and support working families, keep our kids from moving to other states after graduation, increase our skilled workforce, and attract and retain businesses, investments, and opportunity for all.
BOBBY CLUE is the executive director of the Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce.
