Tending Fire

A short time after Sunday dinner last week, I was sitting on the stove as Daddy tended it. Yes, you read that right. I was sitting on the wood stove.
A full belly and a warm fire are the coziest two things imaginable in this deep winter time, and I learned this practice of sitting on the stove from my Daddy who did it himself all the time when I was little. I picture him now- legs dangling over the edge, in his Carhartt coveralls and orange hunter's cap, a Marlboro in his hand and in later years a Winston and later still nothing at all.
The cigarettes were ditched a couple decades back when my little nephew's asthma was too risky to smoke in the house and then entirely after Daddy developed a strep and lung infection that landed him in the hospital for a few days.
I think it tickled him when I first started to sit on the stove myself. He'd catch me doing it and always ask, "Do you think it'll freeze and bust?" And depending on how warm my bottom was feeling at the time, I'd reply yes or no. But either way, he'd go to stoking it.
I think the sight of me sitting on his stove was taken as a personal challenge to get it hot enough to get me off it!
Momma is a different story. She gets hot easily- though less so since her heart surgery and chemotherapy. Never seen her sit on a stove nor even very close to one, but she knows how to make and keep a fire. I'm certain of that.
But on Sunday, as I sat on the stove and Daddy stoked it, he started telling me about his fire preferences. He told me about the kind of wood he likes best for which purposes. He told me about the kind of kindling my uncles use and the advantages and disadvantages of that. He told me he wasn't sure how many more years he'll be able to keep a fire- that he might be able to tend one for a long time yet, but getting in the wood is more arduous than it once was.
But of all the things he told me, the part that has stuck in my mind all week, was this, "If you don't let your fire run, you're gonna build up a bunch of creosote, and then you'll have problems with your flue."
I heard the truth in what he was saying. I felt the truth in what he was saying.
While I have not made or tended many literal fires in my lifetime, the metaphorical ones are very familiar.
In the third teachings of level one of Sacred Feet Yoga, it is written, "Nurture the Holy Spirit's bright and faithful fire."
The inner fire has been ever present in me. In fact, I do not remember a time before I felt the presence of the indwelling Spirit, but I have certainly not always known how to nurture that fire. In the church of my childhood, the Holy Spirit was something we hoped would show up and that we should do our best to obey if it did. But there was no language for, and no clear conception of how to work with the Spirit so that the fire we all knew we needed could be ever present and useful rather than something that might or might not happen. I heard of churches where the Holy Spirit always showed up and sometimes elicited quite a ruckus. People speaking in tongues and falling down in the aisles and healing one another was not a part of my own experience. But I'd heard about it, and I found it very interesting that the Holy Spirit was behaving so differently from one place to another.
But I think Daddy is on to something. He usually is. Fire is fire is fire, but a difference in what we are using for fuel and how we are tending the fire will yield very different results. In careless hands, any fire can and will burn you, everyone, and everything around you after all.
So how are we to nurture the Holy Spirit's fire? Well, I think we can take our lessons from the natural world. First, it is helpful to consider the purpose of our fire. What do we want to use it for? What does the Spirit want us to use it for? Do we need to do a controlled burn to reclaim a field for growing? Are we in need of a fire to clear debris? Do we need warmth? To cook? To inspire or entertain? Each of these fires require a different touch. Folks who go around setting fires for no reason are to be avoided and possibly subdued if we don't wish ourselves or our communities to fall victim to their shenanigans.
Once we know why we want this fire, we should be mindful of the container. Inside or out, the boundaries for the fire should be considered. Nothing highly combustible or easily melted should be near. In Yoga, part of this process of considering one's container for the inner fire is ethical living. In church, we have the ten commandments. In Yoga, we have the Yamas (restraints) and Niyamas (observances). Whatever guidelines you choose to use, by committing to ethical living, we ensure that whatever fiery energy is stirred about within will be for the good of us and others. In Yoga, we may also do postures, chanting, breathing, and meditation practices to strengthen the physical containers of our bodies and minds so that we can be our fittest fire-holding, nurturing, and sharing selves.
And when we have a sense for what the fire is for- which may change from day to day, season to season, from one phase of life to another, and once we know what containers we are using, we can consider the fuel.
We will need some small, light, dry stuff for kindling. The laughter of children is particularly effective. The smell of a rose, a song, or even an internet meme might get you sparking. If you find there's more smoke than fire, you may want to sing or dance or run a little bit to clean out your flue.
You'll want some seasoned hardwood if you want to burn long. This might come in the form of scripture, or good literature or art- a sunset, a long hike, a delicious balanced meal prepared by loving hands.
It's all about layering. And once it's started, adding just enough fuel and just enough air to keep it going.
But back to Daddy's comment about the damper. Your inner fire may start to burn at a rate that scares you a little- that is uncomfortably hot. Could be the kind of wood, could be how much air is getting to it. But whatever the cause, you may be tempted to shut it down. But a smoldering fire creates more debris- more problems to be dealt with later- some troublesome like smoke, some dangerous like a chimney fire. Better to open the windows, doors, and damper and let it burn when you can. Open your eyes, your heart, your hands. Let your voice ring out. The fire is FOR you after all- bright and faithful. You need only nurture it.
But there really is no substitute for sitting with a seasoned fire keeper. We can learn on our own, yes. But how much better, to learn with someone to guide you! To bask in the warmth of their well-tended fire and to learn how to tend your own in comfort and safety rather than having to learn to tend to one in a time of peril and necessity.
Hebrews 12:28-29- New International Version
"Therefore, since we are receiving a kingdom that cannot be shaken, let us be thankful, and so worship God acceptably with reverence and awe, for our God is a consuming fire."
And just like that, it is time to stop merely sitting on the stove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.