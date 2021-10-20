The church and social injustice

There are many varied opinions, positions and perspectives on this one question: should the church get involved in confronting the many issues of social injustice, should the church become an advocate for social justice?
The approach to answering this long debated question lies with how we consider the church. There is the church as an institution and the church as an organism.
Two essays, one by Calvin Van Reken and the other by Peter Vander Meulen, were originally oral opening statements in a panel discussion at Calvin Theological Seminary in 1998. Reken is a professor of moral theology at Calvin, and Meulen is an immigrant advocate and the recently retired Coordinator of the Office of Social Justice of the Christian Reform Church. Their essays give some insight.
Professor Reken points out that there is a distinction between the church as an institution and the church as an organism. The institution is the formal organization that focuses on accomplishing specific purposes. The church as an organism is the body of believers. The church as an institution operates like institutions of government and schools. It has purpose, structure, officers, mission and its own voice.
When the institutional church exercises its voice on any social or moral issue, it must be careful not to be complicit in injustice. The Southern Baptist Convention was organized in 1845 by Baptist in the Southern United States. The moral issue over slavery and its abolishment led to a split with Northern Baptist, known today as the American Baptist Church. That stain on the Southern Baptist Convention influenced church decisions well into the twentieth century as many churches opposed civil rights for African Americans. The current discord in the SBC over far right conservative views are vestiges of the convention's history.
The primary purpose of the institutional church, the essays point out, is not to promote social justice but to promote divine justice; to tell persons of the righteousness of Jesus Christ, to nurture Christian faith and not to push for the election of a candidate for public office. The institutional church is dangerously close to crossing the line with its conservative agendas where politics and theology are fused together.
It is the church as an organism that can and should engage social injustice. It is encumbered upon the institutional church to teach, to preach pure gospel and feed the organism in such manner that inspires and equips them for involvement in confronting social injustice. This is kingdom work. The work done for the institutional church is church work. African American theologian, the late Dr. James Cones, believed that theology - teachings of the institutional church - cannot be separated from the ethics of those who claim service to a deity nor can it be applied in a vacuum.
Members of the church organism are to be alert to social injustice and moral issues trending in our culture and society. The church is to be the light of the world; members are to pave the way for change, illuminating the path for others to follow. A heads up, the sanctity of life for the unborn is not the only moral issue for the church to champion. God values
the lives of the poor, the migrant, the lives of people of color and other minorities who are crushed under the knee of oppression, dying in the streets by unjust means.
Members of the church organism have a responsibility to vote. Vet the candidate beyond their stance on hot button issues; do they have character, do they love mercy, will they seek justice?
Politics, and by extension, politicians lack integrity and have become partisan and manipulative. Sen. Rand Paul for example, out of concern for inequality prevented the passage of the Emmitt Till Antilynching Act. He had worked in concert with Sen. Corey Booker to right the imbalances in the criminal justice system. His determination was to strengthen the bill. He hasn't sponsored any subsequent legislation to address the issue.
Sen. Paul is a Republican, Sen. Booker a Democrat. Paul's reelection campaign material demonizes Democrats. It paints them as Trump haters and opposed to the America first, conservative agenda. He wants us to help him continue to fight for our liberty and constitutional rights. The House and the Senate have repeatedly failed to pass an antilynching bill since 1900. H.R.35, the Emmitt Till Antilynching Act, considered by the 116th Congress is the closest this morally right legislation ever came to passing. Thanks to the moral indignation of Sen. Paul justice legislation is again denied.
The answer to this question is inconclusive. We look to the Scriptures to give us direction, to guide our steps and direct our path. The institutional church frames the theological foundation of the church as an organism. The organism is to apply, represent and illuminate the world with the wisdom of Christ, the love of Christ, the justice of His light. We cannot hide when injustice is in the institutions of our government and our society, in the streets and communities of our world. The church is the light of the world. Jesus said in Matthew 5:14, "You are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hidden."
The essays conclude that the members of the church organism are called to be responsible and compassionate. My conclusion is that to be responsible and compassionate is to be responsive to the injustices in our culture, in our society and the world around us. We are to pave the way for change. Jesus is returning as the Righteous Judge. Our works will be revealed, for the Day will declare it, because it will be revealed by fire.
