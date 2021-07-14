The hope of unity and peace

A peak at the news confirms to any discerning eye that we are a nation divided along religious and political lines, along theological and ideological lines and labels.
As a Christian nation, a nation with people who hold Christian beliefs of moral integrity and godly principles in positions of authority; and these values are held by persons of other faith or without a religious affiliation at all, who are in positions of authority in government, industry and commerce. We are structured to be a principled and civil society. Yet we find ourselves, as a people, as a nation in an untenable divide.
We seem to be searching for dominance rather than unity and peace, and truth is sacrificed on the altar of ideologies, whether conservative, liberal or progressive. We want to deny truth, even redefine what represents truth and restrict the liberty and the inalienable rights of the people.
For context and to bring clarity to this writing, I need to define the big three from this hodgepodge of ideologies.
Those of the conservative label tend to be disposed to maintaining the existing views, conditions or institutions and do not deviate from what is established as traditional. The traditional view varies little from generation to generation, and for centuries. What the impeccable wisdom of the 'founding fathers' established needs no polishing, their flawless foresight established the framework for this democratic experiment. The fact that most, if not all of them, owned other humans, and held mythopoetic beliefs of the supremacy of Whites and the inherent inferiority of Blacks, was a circumstance of their times. This belief, however, undergirds conservative ideology, in both religion and politics, even to this day.
One pastor posits, " My problem with political conservatism in America is: 1) In practice, it has always been about conserving or returning to the old social order which is rooted in White supremacy, and 2) Many White evangelicals buy into the false equivalency between what is biblical and what is "conservative." Often, what is seen as conservative is the very antithesis of what is biblical! "
Liberal ideology, on the other hand, is marked by generosity, is broad minded, and is not bound by authoritarianism, orthodoxy or traditional forms. The liberal label, in today's vernacular, connotes that they are the cause of the ruination of the social integrity of the nation, the degradation of moral values and they are fiscally irresponsible. The policies and views of liberals are often equated with socialism; the weight of all that is wrong with this nation rests on their shoulders. To be labeled a liberal is anathema to rational dialogue and discourse about the issues we must resolve.
Eleanor Roosevelt, America's First Lady during the years of the 'greatest generation', said about the liberal label, " Long ago, there was a noble word, liberal, which derives from the word free. Now a strange thing happened to the word. A man named Hitler made it a term of abuse, a matter of suspicion, because (of) those who were against him, and liberals had no use for Hitler. And then another man named McCarthy cast the same opprobrium on the word…We must cherish the word free or it will cease to apply to us."
Mrs. Roosevelt's liberal ideology was the push behind the training of African Americans for aviation combat. The Tuskegee Airman were extraordinary in combat, safely escorting the Allied Force's B-2 bombers to and from their mission targets, and lost none to enemy fire.
Progressive ideology makes use of or are interested in new ideas, findings, or opportunities. The progressive acknowledges, either cogently or is evinced in their policies and approach that only God has impeccable wisdom. At times, what has been established by mere men made need refining.
As a nation, we have grown intransigent and stale, even vitriolic, vehemently disagreeable, propagating lies and denying truth. We add bricks of flawed ideologies to our invisible wall. Ronald Reagan famously said, " Mr. Gorbachev, tear down these walls." Those were tangible walls that separated East and West Berlin for decades. The invisible walls in America are more of a challenge; we have been building them for centuries.
Ideological labels will not promote peace and unity. Adherents become entrenched in the philosophies and become blind to reason. The pastor that I quoted further posits, "Therefore, don't call me a "conservative" Christian or a "progressive" Christian, for that matter! Call me a Christian who is striving to be biblical, even if that means opposing conservatism or progressivism."
Unity and peace are crying to be heard. Our brokenness will not self-heal, our broken pieces will not magically be fitted into the mosaic of America's grand experiment of liberty and justice and equality. Courageous conversations are necessary for unity to bear a sense of justice. Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman stated in an interview, " To me, unity without a sense of justice, equality and fairness is just toxic mob mentality. Unity that actually moves us toward the future means that we accept our differences - we embrace them and we lean into that diversity. It's not linking arms without questioning what we're linking arms for. It's unity with purpose."
There can be no unity, no purpose, no peace without the Giver and Sustainer of life.
"For He Himself is our peace, who has made both one, and has broken down the middle wall of separation." Eph 2:14
Either we will embrace Him, the hope of unity and peace, or we will continue to grind along as we are and write the epitaph to this grand experiment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.