This summer I have had the privilege of introducing myself as the intern at the Commonwealth Journal, and with it I have gained experience, perspective and yes - some college credit.
As a college student, the first question I am usually asked upon introduction is, "Oh, so what are you studying to be?"
Though too often when I eagerly respond with journalist there is an obvious pause and a hesitant, "… Why?"
Even while introducing myself in a writing class this past semester with the typical format of "Name, where are you from, and what's your major," when I said journalism, my professor immediately made a remark about me being a part of "fake news" and "paparazzi."
In today's climate of sensationalism, polarization and bias, why in heaven would I want to be a journalist?
Furthermore, I am frequently asked about the future of journalism.
Why would I invest my college education in such an ever-changing and evolving craft?
I love these questions because for me it is an opportunity to talk about what journalism means to me - and maybe have a pleasantly enriching conversation about the convergence of all media and the fundamental changes of digitalization and media commerce … but maybe I can discuss that part another time.
During my first day as a student reporter at the Morehead State University's campus newspaper, my professor and mentor, John Flavell, told us that journalism is one of the most important professions in the nation because it is the only one explicitly named and protected by our Constitution.
Since that moment I have known and respected journalism as a true public service. It is not an opportunity to tell others what to think, but rather it is an obligation to tell your community what they deserve to know.
So, through my education thus far I have learned that a journalist is what I want to be.
However, my internship has since taught me that a journalist is the kind of person I want to be as well.
This summer I have been surrounded by reporters, editors and staff at the Commonwealth Journal who lift each other up, support one another and go the extra mile to represent their community through every assignment.
It did not take long for me to feel a part of this work family as I was encouraged by each reporter, welcomed by all the staff and mentored by my editor. While sitting at my desk each day in the newsroom, I was surrounded by people I couldn't help but look up to. Through them I bettered not only my craft but my character through every interaction, and I am grateful.
Throughout my internship I have also had the opportunity to meet inspiring individuals within my own community I would have otherwise never had the privilege to know.
I have interviewed local heroes and humanitarians including volunteer firefighters, educators, pastors, the first Covid-19 survivor of Lake Cumberland and so many others this summer. Each time I was given the chance to not only converse with a remarkable person who exuded the finest fabrics of character but also to share their story as it deserved.
The weight of that responsibility is not something I took lightly.
Yet, I have also learned the vital importance of all news, and sometimes that does include the bad news first.
I have photographed fires, interviewed police, written arrest logs and captioned mugshots. But I knew I needed to put just as much effort and integrity into those pieces because it is my job to be genuine to my community through presenting all the facts they deserve to know, whether positive or negative.
Most of all, through this summer I gained confidence in myself as an aspiring journalist. While I began my internship anxious to reach out and interview my own community members, by the end of the summer I had mustered the courage to approach and interview firefighters after quite literally having just fought a fire.
I'm not going to lie, it felt good.
I learned to shake off, well, most of the trepidations equipped as a young female in my field. When reporting in the college town of Morehead, the community is more used to being approached by journalism students for interviews and stories, which in my experience have been comprised of mostly women. I never thought about that before until being the intern, where some people were more hesitant to take a 20-year-old girl with a camera as seriously.
I never minded, but rather used it as an opportunity to show them I took my role seriously as a journalist.
I also learned to never underestimate myself as I have done things I never thought I was capable of this summer. The best example would be when I metamorphosized from a self-proclaimed wallflower to a photojournalist at the front stages of the Master Musicians Festival in front of thousands of spectators and dozens of famous musicians.
That is something I will never forget, and I have about 2,000 pictures to remind me.
As the intern, I began to uncover the first resonance of my own voice in this chaotic and rather reverberant realm of journalism and discover the person I hope to become as I push through these next two years of my education.
Now as the summer has reached its conclusion I am hopeful that this is actually just the beginning, and I am excited for the next person to ask me why I want to be a journalist.
