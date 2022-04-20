The passing of HB3 is horrifying

I do not have full control over my body and health care, because the Kentucky legislature decided they have a say and it overpowers my own.
Many of these same people whined and cried like a toddler who hasn't slept in 17 days about a piece of cloth over their nose and mouth. Now they think it's reasonable that they have rights to control my reproductive system via House Bill 3. What happened to the cries of medical privacy, huh?
House Bill 3, along with bills passed in Texas, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Florida and many other states attempt to remove or so heavily restrict a woman and female children's access to abortion that there is virtually no access in Kentucky. Effective immediately.
Abortion is health care. Access to legal, safe abortion is disappearing. Let's be very honest, terrified women and children will resort to at-home or back alley dangerous methods to end an unwanted pregnancy rather than seeking care from a medical professional. Have you seen "Dirty Dancing?"
This isn't pro-life. It's anti-woman.
I was raised in a Christian household. I went to a Christian school for both my undergraduate and master's degrees. I understand the arguments against abortion. I can't say it would ever be my choice in nearly all circumstances.
The important things are privacy, autonomy and freedom of religion.
Neither your religious belief or mine should be forced on another. Though, that is what is happening when it comes to laws being passed by Republican-controlled legislatures across the country. It's not just abortion, it's LGBTQIA+ rights too.
When other religions such as some sectors of Judaism and Muslim along with others have different views, some have less restrictive views than the law allows, which makes House Bill 3 an infringement on the freedom of religion.
You don't have to change your opinion on abortion and whether you would receive one, perform one, etc. But you do not get to make this choice for everyone else, especially if you're a dude!
I abide by the Rachel Green of the "Friends" TV show exclamation of "No uterus, no opinion!" I would be willing to wager that most if not all of the male legislators who voted in favor of this bill would have absolutely zero chance of being able to label the female reproductive system on a diagram. Do they even know where the uterus is and how it functions?
Also, dear sir or madam, if you think an ectopic pregnancy is viable, you're just simply stupid. I can't cure you of your stupidity; you have to want help for yourself. It's a long road to recovery, but if you work hard, pull yourself up by your boot straps, you'll get there.
A majority of the bill's sponsors are men, and most list some sector of the Christian religion on their biography page on the legislature's website.
Each is entitled to his opinions and religion -- that's one of the great things about this country. None of them, however, have the right to force their religion or opinion on my body and health care or that of another woman or female child.
The lack of exceptions for rape or incest is especially cruel and heinous. This opens up women and children to further trauma and abuse. It forces them to endure pain and suffering that they might be spared from should they have access to the proper health care for a safe, legal abortion without scrutiny and hardship from the government.
Making no exception for rape and incest is not pro-life.
If you are pro-life, put this much effort into finding, convicting and jailing rapists and abusers.
If you are pro-life, fund public education and SEEK at the rate it should be accounting for inflation.
If you are pro-life, fund full-day Kindergarten and universal Pre-K.
If you are pro-life, reform the foster care system so adoption is a reasonable option for an unwanted pregnancy.
If you are pro-life, fight for access to physical and mental health care for all that doesn't put people in debt.
If you are pro-life, bring high-paying jobs to the state and specifically this area. If you are pro-life, fund food stamps and SNAP benefits.
If you are pro-life, raise the minimum wage in the state.
If you are pro-life, don't hate and advocate against human beings who identify as gay, trans or otherwise.
If you are pro-life, wear a mask and get vaccinated, because COVID is still here and not doing so put the immunocompromised and disabled at risk.
If you are pro-life, act like it -- because I don't believe you.
If this same effort and ferocity were applied to other actual problems, we might actually get somewhere.
But it's not about life, it's about control.
