The stony road to justice for KBJ

The way the leaders conduct the affairs of our nation, the tone of their discourse, reveals the ethics and moral principles of which we value as a nation of Christians. We operate in situational ethics and subjective truths.
It is normal for our leaders, in a reactive moment, to speak the truth about a blaring injustice, truth about the people who perpetrate and instigate unconscionable acts then walk back the remarks the next day; they must appease their party loyalty and remain in the grace of man.
There is a greater allegiance to lockstep with the political party's intransigent and often errant ideologies than standing on the right side of history and the approval of the One who is the greater.
These misguided loyalties are always front stage when it comes to Senate confirmation hearings. The latest display of our democratic disunity was the confirmation hearings to fill the seat on the Supreme Court soon to be vacated by the retiring Justice Stephen Breyer. It was a brutal assault on the integrity of our democratic processes. Some called it an embarrassment, others out right abuse of the nominee.
Lies, distortions and false accusations flowed from the lips of our elected officials. Men and women whom we have entrusted to be on the watch care for the welfare of the people, men and women we have sent to the seat of government to deal justly and to love mercy and to govern with compassion. "And what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?" (Micah 6:8)
They are to concern themselves with positioning out nation on the right side of history, a nation that cares for the huddled masses and is mindful of the conditions of the poor and marginalized. They rather toggle over party loyalties and between ideological differences.
We are a nation of Christian leaders; Christians pray, or at least they should. They should pray for wisdom to govern the people, and lead the nation with integrity, compassion and justice. Proverb 3:5-6 says, "trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not unto your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths." If they are praying, by their conduct it is difficult to discern who their god is. Our God is a righteous judge who arbitrates with impartiality.
Opprobrium and hypocrisy showcased under the guise of principles and concern for the ideological rightness of the Supreme Court; with the seating of this African American woman on the bench they presume it would lead to a liberal court. Her confirmation was opposed not because of her ethnicity, let me clarify that, but because of her career track record of decisions handed down while serving on lower courts.
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Magna Cum Laude graduate of Harvard University, and then Harvard Law School, would join eight other credential, strong willed justices. Would the seating of this first African American woman on the court sway it decisively to the left? Unlikely.
George Will, the syndicated columnist, and self-avowed atheist, said that in a more normal time, this court nominee would have sailed through the confirmation hearings. We cannot leave our Christian ethics in the sanctuary. Dr. James Cones says, as I summarize what he posits, those ethics should be at play in our workplaces, in our careers, in our communities.
The God of the Christian faith is full of wisdom and full of grace. He freely gives it to all who seek Him. Furthermore, one cannot come to Him, and bow down before Him harboring malice for your fellow man and with an unrepenting heart. We should fear for this nation, we have kings and queens who are not aware that we are naked - remember the fable of the king who had no clothes - they have no clothes. They are being deceived into thinking that they are clothed in rightness.
It does not appear that our leaders are seeking the wisdom that comes down from the Most High. James 3:17 says," But wisdom from above is first pure, then peace-loving, gentle, compliant, full of mercy and good fruits, unwavering, without pretense."
Thousands of preachers on thousands of Sundays preach and teach from one book, the same book; thousands of people come on thousands of Sundays to hear and to learn from the wisdom of what the preachers have gleaned from this one book, the people are not bored, and the wisdom of the book is unexhausted. There must be something to this book and the Jesus it talks about.
Jesus, the Word, became flesh, inserted Himself into history and saved us from ourselves. "The Word became flesh and dwelt among us. We observed His glory, the glory as the one and only Son from the Father, full of grace and truth." (John 1:14)
God has not changed; we have moved away from Him and crafted a god who accommodates us.
We are in the Passion Week. Our Savior is on His way to the cross of our redemption. On Sunday, Resurrection Sunday, churches across our nation will proclaim "He is Risen." And the people will all say, Amen!
