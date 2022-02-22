The truth should not divide us

Truth is the light of the world. Truth, Jesus said, once you know it, you are liberated, it sets you free. But we are in an era averse to truth, we make it subjective, deny it, avoid it, erase it.
This reality is never more evident than in the arena of race relations in America, and particularly with the teaching of authentic history in our K-12 curricula. We have scapegoated Critical Race Theory (CRT) as the prima facie against teaching comprehensive American history. Authentic history replete with the contributions of African Americans, the horrors of chattel slavery, the system that created it and the vestiges of that ideology that remain even in today's social construct.
In 1837, Hosea Easton, an African American preacher, stated, "The spirit of slavery will survive in the form of racial
prejudice, long after the system of slavery is overturned. Our warfare ought not to be against slavery alone, but against the spirit which makes color a mark of degradation." How prophetically spoken. It rings true today.
W.E.B. Dubois, the iconic Black intellectual and pragmatic philosopher, wrote in 1903, "The problem of the 20th century is the problem of the color line." It's the 21st century and it's still a problem today. We take a circuitous approach, we disguise it, deny it; since we have elected our first Black President, and we now have a female African American Vice President, race, color and remediations to address vestiges of systemic racism are no longer needed. In fact, we need not teach authentic American history.
An article in the Washington Post, "Excluding Black Americans from our History has proved deadly," states, "History is about belonging. It serves as a collective memory of our shared past, connecting us to one another as a people. Silences, erasures and exclusions from this shared past deny membership to the nation."
The Newsweek article, "An Angry Debate Over Critical Race Theory Splits Christian Colleges," brings into our focus the need for an honest examination of the American journey, the misunderstanding and misrepresentation of CRT, and our need to flush out our wounded feelings - hurts, resentments and guilts about the choices made and the course travelled to become America.
Grove City College is a small conservative college in western Pennsylvania. It is one of the most doctrinally pure Christian campuses in America, the article asserts. It has a small minority student population. The campus waded into turbulent waters with efforts to open up conversations about race and diversity across their network; there are about 1,000 religiously affiliated colleges and universities.
The nascent Advisory Council on Diversity invited Black author Jemar Tisby, "The Color of Compromise: The Truth about the American Church's Complicity in Racism" to speak in the campus chapel. This became a flashpoint against CRT. A protest petition asserted that "a destructive and profoundly unbiblical worldview seems to be asserting itself at GCC, threatening the academic and spiritual foundations that make the school distinctly Christian. That worldview is Critical Race Theory."
"As biblically grounded Christians," the petition continued, "we are not defensive about racism. Where it exists, we should repent of it. We are concerned, though, when our students are falsely convicted and unbiblically indicted simply because of their skin color."
Peculiar that it is unbiblical that a person should be judged inhuman and counted out, condemned to strivings of immeasurable persecutions, indicted as one without social value because of their skin color.
Critics have equated Critical Race Theory to Marxism. A label that is anathema to any open-minded consideration or acceptance of its validity. CRT is the diamond that was developed in 1970. It resulted from centuries of systemic pressures of injustice. It's an academic concept primarily taught in law school curriculum, particularly at HBCUs.
Rather than condemn the diamond created by centuries of unjust pressures, examine the system that created and exerted the diamond producing conditions and pressures. That will unearth the liberating truth.
Paul McNulty, President of Grove City College, states, "It's amazing how a school as conservative as we are can be a flashpoint, which reveals how troubled people are about critical race theory. I appreciate the concern, but we need to find a way to talk about race without appearing to promote critical race theory."
I would suggest that we, America, just bare the truth; if conviction and shame brings us to a contrite heart, we will be on the road to true healing. God loves a contrite heart.
Knowing the truth should liberate us, not divide us. Then Jesus said to those Jews who believed Him, "If you abide in My word, you are My disciples indeed. And you shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free." (John 8:31-32)
