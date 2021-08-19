The Zumba failure

Yesterday, I found myself flailing around in the upstairs bedroom trying to follow a Zumba video on YouTube. Beside me was my puppy Hugo, who was so confused by what I was trying to accomplish, he kept jumping up like he was trying to save me. My dog Tilly was sitting on the bed, squinting judgmentally. Beyond that, no one was allowed in the upstairs bedroom.
On my laptop screen was a very pretty Latina in trim little workout gear standing on the beach in some fun place like Miami. Behind her were two requisite shadow dancers, probably the same ones Jane Fonda used, whose role is, presumably, to stay close-mouthed and show you how effortless everything is for them.
Luckily, there was no speaking in this particular (free) video, which was a relief. Instead, there was just peppy Zumba music, which is what attracted me to the idea of trying the video in the first place.
For each set of moves, the Zumba teacher would start out slowly. So, at first, she'd be marching in place. Then she'd squat in place. Then she'd start to move in a horizontal line, maybe swaying her arm over her head at the end or punctuating it with a little clap. Then there would be some wiggly move involving her hips.
For that first round of moves, I, though aware I looked ridiculous, could follow along pretty well. But then for the second set, everything started to go double time, so that marching became marCHING and squatting would mean hitting your bum to the floor. Moving in a horizontal line would get faster and injected with twirls and pivots, and the wiggly hips would become almost obscene.
I tried my best, guys. I mean, I focused my hardest, leaning on the two years of tap dance lessons I took at ages 6 and 7. But this was not "On the Good Ship Lollypop" in our neighbor Suzanne's basement. This Zumba lady was not effing messing around.
As soon as I had caught onto some semblance of what she was showing me, she was onto a new set of dance moves: spearing her hand in the air in one direction, lunging her legs in another. All in time to Latin music, which I was starting to feel wasn't as sexy and laidback as I thought.
I knew I'd been beat when I speared my glasses right off my face. They skidded loudly on the floor and Hugo started begging me to stop, telling me there are things in life you just can't unsee. Tilly turned and faced the other direction.
But what could I do? You can't just stop a workout video in the middle and handily let life beat you in under 30 minutes, can you? That's not the pre-Millennial way. Instead, you have to keep going, giving yourself permission to, yes, get a little sloppy but at least reach the end. So I did. I jumped and twisted and dipped and snapped and for those last five minutes, I have absolutely no doubt I looked like an Oompa Loompa.
The Zumba class, of course, is the result of my pandemic body, which in a word has become "jiggly." Turns out, that thing about "your core" you hear about ad nauseum at gyms actually does matter. With no attention paid to it for 18 months, I can say with certainty there are folds in places where there weren't folds before. There are dimples, there is a wagging, there is drop. Turns out, walking your dogs around the subdivision 800 times doesn't cut it if you want to tackle this kind of deterioration. Nor does 80 million minutes on the elliptical.
But with variant swimming around everywhere, I'm just not comfortable sweating with other people in indoor spaces right now. So I'm going to have to get creative. The problem is this Zumba class was me getting creative. And if I'm perfectly honest, there was a small part of me that really thought I was going to nail Zumba. I mean, born a natural, totally-could-have-my-own-shadow-dancers-within-a-week nail it. Sure, boxercise was a bust. Yes, I'd tripped repeatedly during step-aerobics. But this was going to be my class. The answer. My calling.
Alas, no go for Tara Paule Kaprowy. And honestly, who's surprised? Not a drop of Latin blood in that name, I'll tell you that for free. Ukrainians plod, they don't glide.
So, dear readers, if you have any ideas for fighting the flab at home, I'm all ears (and thighs). I have 2-, 5- and 10-pound weights. I have a mostly deflated rubber ball. I have a rug. Fix me, please.
