There is no power like the power of Jesus

Last week, I put a puzzle back in the box.
This wasn't the very first time I'd done it, but it was the first time I fully recognized the extreme, unnecessary angst it caused me to do so. I'm not sure if angst is ever REALLY necessary, but I am certain the degree of defeat and shame I felt about not finishing a jigsaw puzzle is entirely ridiculous.
And yet there I was, feeling like a total failure. I felt weak willed, weak minded, defeated.
I can tell you all the reasons why continuing to try to put together this jigsaw puzzle would have been entirely an exercise in self-destruction. I was not having ANY fun doing it. None. The pieces were tiny and the colors muddled and the reference photo poor. My back was hurting and the cats were constantly trying to eat the pieces or knock parts of it off the table. And just stepping away and coming back to it later wasn't helping either.
It just sat there taking up all the room I'd like to have had to eat my delicious dinner. It felt like a second job I just wasn't showing up for. And come to think of it, it was in the library which is full of all these books I haven't read. And every time I watch a television show in this room I feel guilty about all the books I'm not reading.
If I don't START reading the books then I feel the significantly less guilty. A book that is started and not finished is a heavy weight on my conscience, and a puzzle put back in the box… well, it was better than an unfinished puzzle on my library table just as an unfinished book on the shelf is slightly more tolerable than one on my bedside table.
It should not surprise you to hear I also clean my plate or at least share my leftovers with the animals or compost.
I am awash in an inordinate, unsustainable sense of responsibility about ALL the things.
I am in awe of folks who don't have this. People who love piles of unread books- who can just push their plates away when they're full- who can maintain a healthy self-regard under ordinary circumstances.
Because this is what I'm talking about.. ordinary circumstances. Now, I have had the occasion to do some extraordinarily hurtful things, but I think we can all agree, that putting away an unfinished puzzle isn't one of them.
But I've become habituated to guilt and shame. I devalue any positive impact I make, and I over play my every "fault". Now, you might be surprised to learn that I recognize this very way of relating to myself as evidence of a HUGE ego. Guilt is kissing cousins with pride.
If I could ever grasp the concept that I'm just as human as the next person and therefore expected to exhibit human frailty and not have to exact upon myself the ultimate price, that would be great. If I could just allow myself to actually receive grace rather than just paying lip service to it and going around trying to deliver it to everyone else- you know, the people who actually NEED it- then I might just experience some measure of peace.
But, in the shape I've been in, I can't receive grace- not because it isn't available- it is ALWAYS available, but because it burns me. You know in the movies when the people are possessed, and the priest throws holy water on them and their skin sizzles? Well, it's kind of like that. Your kindness is KILLING me. If you would just whip me, then I could show my strength by enduring it stoically, or, I could fight you and further prove how independent and capable I am. But this kindness… this grace…. it weakens me.
I can feel the tears start to well up and the armor cracking. I don't know if "I" can go on in the face of such terrible kindness.
In fact, I know "I" cannot. I know enough about grace to acknowledge its wholly (holy) transformative power. And what if I'm not ready? You never know where grace will take you. The you were before grace will cease to exist.
That's the promise. But it is also the threat. The unknown of what a life without that constant nagging inner voice of guilt and shame might be like. I've had glimpses of it, but this guilt and shame is so reinforced by our culture, that it can be very difficult not to backslide.
When I arrived at the Presbyterian Church in my late twenties, I thought I'd found a culture that might help. And it did. But then I learned about Calvinism and the theology of TULIP, the T of which stands for total depravity, and I was right back in the mess I was in before. I started learning yoga which was amazing until we got to karma and then any and every bad thing that happened in my life became even more my fault. GEEZ.
And yes, I know intellectually that these statements are reductive. There is much more to the theologies and philosophies of all the paths. I've studied some of them fairly diligently, and I do believe they all intend to be redemptive. I even believe they actually ARE redemptive for some people.
And heaven help us, no seriously, HEAVEN, PLEASE HELP US, we are entering the season of lent. This is the time in the church calendar where it has always seemed to me that folks try to feel even worse about themselves than they do the rest of the year and for the smallest, most piddling things- ordinary things. We are responsible for killing Jesus after all. If we weren't gonna need all these sins to be paid for, the Jews wouldn't have had to kill him to satisfy his angry dad who is also Him. (Just in case it's not clear, I do not believe in this take on Jesus the Christ at all, am not anti-semitic, etc, but I was brought up in a church that taught pretty much this though we never observed Lent.)
Anyway. It's a lot. And so I have put the puzzle back in the box. And it was not easy. And I am not yet truly relieved at having done it. But I think it was the first step. I do truly believe that somewhere inside of me is Truth and Consciousness and Bliss, and it's in you too. And when we're there, we're in the same place. That's what I say at the end of my yoga classes. And I mean it. I sure do want to go there. I want to be in THAT place with you.
But if, like me, you're in another place right now- a wilderness in which you are wrestling with what the Spirit seems to be saying you are called to do, Jesus will meet us there too. When we're having trouble letting grace saturate us with love and courage, thinking if we hang onto our guilt and shame in the name of self discipline, we can somehow overcome human frailty, Jesus will meet us there too.
There is the power of Jesus that is the power of any other friend who has been to hell and back and that power is substantial. Ask anyone in a recovery group of any kind. When you are in hell, you need to hear from people who have been and come back!
But the real power for me is in the knowledge not just of Jesus resurrected but ascendant. He ascended into Heaven! An ascendant friend is a rarer find-One who's made a place for us-One who promises to come back to get us when we have wandered off the path- to oversee our exorcisms and remind us we are worthy just as we are.
