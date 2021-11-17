There should be a change in us

The Word of God is dynamic. Hebrews 4:12 tells us that it is living and powerful. It is transformative, not just static words written on the pages of the Bible. When we read it, it undresses us, unmasks us and shines a floodlight on the realities of our persona.
Like the bathroom mirror, as we stand naked and peering through the lens of our clothed perfection, the mirror shows us who we really are. It reveals the bulges, wounds and scars resulting from the choices of our lives that are hidden by our outer garments. It is in the pure honesty of these 'before the mirror moments' that we make decisions, consciously or subconsciously, about ourselves, about our lives, about where we are and where we want to be, about changes that need to be made to move us closer to the Imago Dei.
For the Christian, the Bible, the pure word of God, sets the standard by which all things are measured. James 1:23-24 says in regard to one hearing (reading) the word of God and not responding to its charge, "For if anyone is a hearer of the word and not a doer, he is like a man observing his natural face in a mirror; (24) for he observes himself, goes away, and immediately forgets what kind of man he was."
We seem to be on an errant path; we seem to have forgotten what manner of man we are after we have looked into the mirror of God's word on Sunday morning or in our daily devotional time. As Christian men and women, our lives are to be hidden with Christ in God. Whether in the privacy of our homes, or in the public eye in commerce, in politics, in our institutions of learning, our lives, our character, our behaviors are to be reflective of the God we serve. But we leave God at the altar on Sundays; we fold His principles and values and standards of compassion into our Bibles and close it. When we step out into the day, we are primed to fit into the flow of the endeavors of the day.
The apostle Paul tells us in Romans 12:1-2 that there should be a difference in those who bear the identity of a Christian. We have a different attitude, a different perspective. "Therefore, brothers and sisters, in view of the mercies of God, I urge you to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and pleasing to God; this is your true worship. (2) Do not be conformed to this age, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, so that you may discern what is the good, pleasing, and perfect will of God."
The life of the Christian is to be a life hidden in God because Christ is in us. And with Christ in us, because of the great gift of salvation we have in Him, we change, our lives, our will, our desire to be heard and seen, our desire to pursue the pleasures and rewards of this world are subsumed to His will. We come to the "nevertheless not my will but Your will moment."
Colossians 3:1-14, clearly tells us that since we have come to Christ, there are some changes we need to make. There is to be a new mindset, new focus and priorities, a new creature in Christ.
Simply stated, Paul says that you cannot remain the same after having received salvation in Christ. "If you were raised with Christ, seek those things which are above, where Christ is, sitting at the right hand of God."
God is not partial to any. In Christ there is neither rich nor poor, conservative nor liberal, none more favored by God than the other; He gives grace to all. It rains on the just and the unjust. For this nation to work itself out of the divisive morass and turmoil in which we now squirm, we will need to look circumspectly into the mirror of God's word.
Who has deceived us and mislead us to believe that any man or woman, any Republican or Democrat, any political ideology, whether conservative or liberal, can be the salvation of our nation? None show forth in their speech or behavior the moral standards and principles of mercy, love and compassion of the God they serve. Discord, lies and vitriol falls from their lips every time their mouths open.
"But now you yourselves are to put off all these: wrath, malice, blasphemy, filthy language out of your mouth. Do not lie to one another, since you have put off the old man with his deeds, and have put on the new man who is renewed in knowledge according to the image of Him who created him," (Colossian 3:8-10)
If we look to the politician for the Imago Dei, we are hopelessly without any hope of things ever changing for the good of all. In the political arena, lies reign as truth, manipulating the fears of the common people serves as concerns for their welfare, slander, distortion and assassination of character has become the norm of discourse.
"Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, put on tender mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, longsuffering; bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if anyone has a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do." (Colossians 3: 12-13)
As we observe the behaviors of those on the national stage of this nation of Christians, it does not appear that the peace of God rules in our hearts. That is what we are called to do. It does not appear that the word of Christ dwells richly in us: clergy or layperson, politician or business leader, civic leader; were it so, it would foster wisdom, unity, compassion, and the admonishing of one another with grace rather than accusations and condemnations.
"And whatever you do in word or deed, " whatever takes in the multitude of our endeavors: church, business, politics, community engagement, social justice, hello neighbor, hello friend - whatever you do in word or deed, do all in the name of the Lord Jesus, giving thanks to God the Father through Him.
Since we have Christ, since we believe in Him, believe His word that says we have been raised from the dead with Him, there should be a change in us. We are to put off the dead practices and habits of the old man and wrap ourselves in the garments of the grace we have in Christ.
