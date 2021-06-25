Think twice before removing Wildlife

It's not uncommon for our wildlife center to receive call from a concerned homeowner regarding the discovery of a raccoon that has been living underneath their house.
The request of the homeowner is that we come and remove it. Although the homeowner means well by simply wanting the animal to be relocated, wild animals cannot quickly adjust to new surroundings. This only causes confusion and stress to the animal. In fact, when an animal is relocated to an area that it's not familiar with, the odds are against it. Especially, when the animal is now separated from it's now orphaned young which was left behind to starve to death.
What happens next? The animal will desperately search for its babies in an unfamiliar area and won't be able to escape from predators because it doesn't know where to go.
Days pass and then the homeowner may or may not discover the orphaned babies that were left behind. This is the part where Wildlife Rehabilitators are left to clean up the messes created by situations like this.
By the time the orphaned young makes it to a rehabber, they are severely dehydrated. There is now little chance of survival for them. IV fluids are administered. They will need to be bottle fed special milk replacement around the clock for several weeks.
Do you know who pays for the care of these animals? The rehabber relies on donations from the public. There is no government assistance available to Wildlife Rehabilitators.
The ideal response we like to give to callers is to ask them to be Patient. Patience is a Virtue.
Nesting season is short. Unless the animal is causing damage to your property, then please be tolerant and wait a few weeks until the family has vacated the premises and you'll prevent orphaning of the young altogether.
If you can't wait for the animals to leave on their own, the next best strategy is humane eviction--gently harassing the animals so they'll move to an alternative location. Wild animals have a sophisticated knowledge of their home ranges (the area in which they spend almost their entire life).
Harass the animal with unpleasant sounds and smells. I have recommended using old towels soaked in cider vinegar (never ammonia). A loud blaring radio during nighttime hours will also do the trick. Once the animal is annoyed, it will leave on its own.
The final step would be to then make repairs to prevent animals from moving in again by sealing entry and exit holes.
So even though sometimes trapping may seem like a good idea, but the sad truth is that live-trapping and relocation rarely ends well for wildlife.
For more information, please visit our Facebook page, Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven, Inc or our website at www.wildlifemattersrehab.org.
CAROL MOORE is director of the Wildlife Matters Rehabilitation Haven, Inc., Nancy, Ky.
