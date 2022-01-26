Three lenses through which to view the truth

I watched the docuseries "Women of the Movement." I watched with intensity all three parts and each of the six episodes. I watched it prayerfully. I watched it as an African American, and as an American, and as a Christian.
The African American lives in a duality of citizenship. We live in this dichotomy as Americans and otherness. Sen. McConnell's Freudian slip reminded us of this subtle reality. In a statement justifying the Republican's opposition to the voting rights legislation: there is no need. "well the concern is misplaced because if you look at the statistics, African American voters are voting in just as high a percentage as Americans."
On the hills of the "Women of the Movement" viewing, that was an otherness jolt particularly when you are still processing the dark atrocities of that era that were relived in the series. Centuries old beliefs of the inhumanity of Blacks made the hatred, the lies and racism the normal way of life. Lies were accepted as truth even when facts are blatantly obvious. The coroner was not able, he asserted, to rule whether the mutilated body of young Till, was that of a Negro.
Blatant lies flowed from the lips of the congressman from Georgia. He said the insurrectionist involved in the January 6 failed coup looked like tourist strolling through the Capitol. Process that as a Christian.
Women of the Movement was a telling reveal of the attitudes about race and privilege that underpin the ideologies that fuel the division of our nation. A divided nation cannot stand, our enemies see it as a weakness. "Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation, and every city or house divided against itself will not stand." (Matthew 12:25)
We are a nation of Christians divided along ideological lines - conservative and liberal, political lines - Republicans and Democrats, and theological divides - should the church be woke, i.e., should the church be an advocate for social justice. God admonishes us on the latter.
"Woe to him who builds a town with bloodshed, who establishes a city by iniquity." (Hab 2:12) America was built with more than two centuries of chattel slavery; the sting of the whip drew blood from their backs and compelled submission. This is the Cimmerian past America wants to deny. This is the history we are prohibited from teaching. But God will not overlook it. "Woe to him who builds his palace through unrighteousness." (Jer 22:13)
Can any deny that there is a pernicious spirit holding sway over the country? Can any deny that we are rushing headlong into an abyss of disunity while ignoring the signs God is giving? "You know how to discern the face of the sky but cannot discern the signs of the times." Jesus said this in Matthew 16:3.
We can miss these signs even when they are right in front of us because of our rebellious pride, or our failure to listen, or our refusing to see things through the lens of others, or through the eyes of our Lord Christ, and in some cases, because we are just drunk on power.
The marginalized feel the contractions on their liberty. The tenor of legislative actions sounds an old and familiar refrain: equal access, full unimpeded participation in the government of the people, and by the people, and for the people -denied. Those in authority process lies into facts and enact legislation accordingly. We discern the signs of the times.
As an African American, the "Women of the Movement" docuseries was a poignant reminder of an America that once was. An America shut off from the light of the torch of liberty that beams from the statue on Ellis Island. A past that denied inalienable rights, denied self-evident truths to people of color; denied that they too are made in the image of God.
As an American, I shamefacedly viewed the ignominy of the era with the stark reality that vestiges of those ideological dispositions about race and privilege are still a salient thematic element of our society even today. The opprobrium of injustice makes bitter to taste the sweet land of liberty.
As a Christian, and we are purported to be a nation of Christians, I was made lamentingly aware of how far we are from God. As Ezra, the Scribe, read from the rediscovered Book of the Law, and the people wept as they realized how far they had strayed from the ways of the Lord, we should have watched the docuseries weeping for America.
