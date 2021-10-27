Understanding the times; knowing what should be done

It was a time of discord in Israel. Saul was king of Israel, but the Spirit of the Lord was no longer with him. God had chosen David and had anointed him as king. David spent many years as a fugitive before he united the kingdom.
King Saul and his sons have been defeated, killed in battle. David has been made king of Israel. The times of divided loyalties was over. In 1 Chronicles chapter 12, we have the narrative of the men of Israel giving their allegiance to David. Men who had once sworn loyalty to King Saul were now aligning themselves with David. And it says of the sons of Issachar, in verse 32, that they understood the times and knew what Israel should do. Their allegiance was for unselfish reason. Theirs was motivated by their love for the welfare of Israel and aligned with the will of God.
Israel had spent years in political turmoil, divided loyalties, infighting. They are now at a time of transition. It was time for healing. God stirs the conscience of those of understanding, those whose hearts are attuned to Him.
I was encouraged when I read the op-ed by George Will last Tuesday. Will, the conservative syndicated columnist, in his own words, is a self-described low voltage amiable atheist. But, in the times of national turmoil, particularly if that nation holds up the banner of Christianity, I believe that God stirs the conscience of men and women of understanding and reason to go against what is trending and speak truth.
Generations of American have been enslaved by the mythology of Southern gentility and fabled heroes engendered by the pernicious endeavors of ancillary organizations of the Confederacy desperate to reshape history and frame the narrative of the Civil War favorable to the South. They strategically trained their subversive energies on the textbook industry. Our schools turn out the leaders of our country, the movers and shakers of industry and commerce. Teach them from textbooks heralding false narratives and mythology and they will enter society, business and government believing the lies to be truth and mythology to be reality.
This is poignantly played out in Rep. Andrew Clyde's comments about what really happened on January 6th at the nation's capital. Clyde, (R-Ga.) said calling the events an insurrection, "is a boldfaced lie." The first-term lawmaker said, "You know, if you didn't know the TV footage was a video from Jan. 6, you'd think it was a normal tourist visit." We have become delusional when one of our elected officials, a man presumed to be intelligent, calls visual truth a boldfaced lie. He was not called to accountability by the State of Georgia.
By 1920, these ancillary organizations of the Confederacy had a firm grip on the textbook industry. "A Measuring Rod to Test Textbooks, and Reference Books in Schools, Colleges and Libraries" a 23-page pamphlet, set the standards for what was acceptable content for history textbooks. The organization's singular focus was to portray the Sothern Cause in an honorable and noble light. The textbook industry is a for profit commerce. To protect their bottom line, national book publishers conceded to the will of the Southern textbook commissions. There was no other avenue to sell textbooks to the Southern schools. Two versions of the same books were published: one with a watered-down, carefully worded version of history for Southern schools and one with historical facts for all other schools. We are seeing this played out in the twenty-first century. Southern legislators are sponsoring bills in their states that prohibit the teaching of real history. Focus on slavery in the colonies and the forward impact on our society and culture must be excluded from school curriculum.
This alternative truth would be ingrained in the minds of Southern youth and passed down through generations. The pushback against integration during the Civil Right Era evinces their success. We are warned twice in Scripture, 1 Corinth 5:6 and Galatians 5:9, that 'a little leaven leavens the whole loaf.' The alternative history of the Southern cause has spread throughout the education system, the political system and government policies and the entertainment industry. It is perhaps most stealthily indoctrinating when retold on the big screen in theaters or on the small screens in our living rooms. The characters, their passions, their noble intentions and heart-wrenching sacrifices weave their way into our affinities: Gone with the Wind, The Blue and the Gray, and the Time-Warner Classic, 'Gettysburg' were all heavily flavored with Southern gentility.
The incredible effectiveness of this alternative history moved beyond the classrooms to the public squares, and capital rotundas across America. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, there are an estimated 1,741 public symbols of the Confederacy on both sides of the Mason-Dixon. President Eisenhower, as the Will op-ed reveals, hung a portrait of Gen. Robert E. Lee in the oval office as one of the four greatest Americans. He shared the honor with Gen. Washington, President Lincoln and Statesman Benjamin Franklin.
George Will giving voice to these inconsistencies in America's story gives me hope. The revealing of the truths that are necessary for dismantling the myths that have kept us divided are spoken from the mouths and minds of those from the 'big house.'
George Will gave a review of the book by Princeton's Civil War historian, Allen C. Guelzo. The book, "Robert E. Lee: A Life" Will says is just what the nation needs as it reappraises important historical figures in our hostile and divided milieu. Another book, "Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner's Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause" by Ty Seidule, offers hope and efforts to set the record straight as well. Seidule is a retired brigadier general in the U.S Army, and a professor emeritus of history at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
These who understand the times and know what America should do move to release the shackles that imperial the minds of our peoples and our leaders. The insight they give will lead to dismantle the mythology that misleads us. This is what America needs.
